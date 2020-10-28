

US Presidential Election 2020



Each of the 50 state is assigned a certain number of these electoral votes, based on the number of congressional districts they have, plus two additional votes representing the state's Senate seats. Washington DC is also assigned three electoral votes, though it is not a state and has no voting representation in the Congress.



In each state, a group of electors is chosen by each political party. On election day, voters choosing a presidential candidate are actually casting a vote for an elector. A majority of 270 of these votes is needed to win the presidency. A party and its nominees for the post of the President and the Vice President will be unofficially elected if it can win 270 or more members of the Electoral College.



The process of nominating electors varies by state and by party, but is generally done one of two ways. Ahead of the election, political parties either choose electors at their national conventions, or they are voted for by the party's central committee. The Electoral College always operates with a winner-takes-all system, in which the candidate with the highest number of votes in a state claims all of that state's electoral votes.



It will be the 59th US Presidential Election held every four years, for which the series of presidential primary elections and caucuses were held from February to August 2020 to select the respective candidates of the relevant parties for the highest two federal government posts. Trump secured the Republican nomination without any serious opposition alongside incumbent Vice President Pence. Former Vice President Joe Biden secured the Democratic nomination over his closest rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, in a competitive primary that featured the largest field of presidential candidates for any political party in the modern era of American politics.



On August 11, 2020, Biden announced that his running mate would be Senator Kamala Harris, making her the first African-American, the first Indian-American, the first Asian-American, and the third female vice presidential nominee on a major party ticket after Geraldine Ferraro in 1984 and Sarah Palin in 2008. Jo Jorgensen secured the Libertarian nomination with Spike Cohen as her running mate, and Howie Hawkins secured the Green nomination with Angela Nicole Walker as his running mate.



The debate over the continued use of the Electoral College resurfaced during the 2016 presidential election, when Donald Trump lost the general election to Hillary Clinton by over 2.8 million votes and won the Electoral College by 74 votes. The official general election results indicate that Trump received 304 Electoral College votes and 46.09% of the popular vote (62,984,825 votes), and Hillary Clinton received 227 Electoral College votes and 48.18% of the popular vote (65,853,516 votes).



Prior to the 2016 election, there were four times in US history when a candidate won the presidency despite losing the popular vote: 1824 (John Quincy Adams over Andrew Jackson), 1876 (Rutherford B. Hayes over Samuel Tilden), 1888 (Benjamin Harrison over Grover Cleveland), and 2000 (George W. Bush over Al Gore, the then incumbent Vice President)



So far at least 700 amendments have been proposed to modify or abolish the Electoral College. But it is not easy because the procedure for electing the president is part of the Constitution, a Constitutional Amendment, which requires two-thirds approval in both houses of Congress plus approval by 38 states, would be required to abolish the Electoral College.



The winner of the 2020 presidential election is scheduled to take oath of office on January 20, 2021. Trump or Biden will be the oldest candidate to be elected president. If elected, Biden would become the oldest person to serve as president at 78 years old, and 82 years old if he serves a full first term, and the first candidate to defeat an incumbent president in 28 years since Republican George H. W. Bush's defeat by Democrat Bill Clinton in 1992. If re-elected, Trump would become the oldest president ever, also 78, if he serves a full second term, (surpassing Ronald Reagan who was 77 years old at the end of his second term). This is the first presidential election in which both major candidates are over 70.



A record number of people are expected to exercise their franchise through postal votes before November 3. Election experts say in case of a large number of postal votes the announcement of the results might belayed by several days or even weeks instead of the usual declaration of result on election night. There are five major issues in the upcoming US Presidential Election. These are the raging coronavirus pandemic, health care, economy, race relation and abortion.



Covid-19 will probably be the biggest issue for the upcoming election as in the US more than 220,000 people died so far. As of October 20, the case count stood at more than 8.3 million. President Donald Trump himself was infected and was compelled to stay away from poll campaign for about two weeks.



The majority of US prioritize healthcare over the economy as revealed by a Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) poll, which found that 26% of respondents thought healthcare issues were the most important factor for electing a president. Respondents believed this regardless of their political leaning. In the survey, 80% of respondents expected the president and congress to take steps to lower the cost of healthcare, while 75% wanted them to reduce prescription drug costs, regardless of their voting intentions.



Before the outbreak of the pandemic, Trump had a three-year-record of a robust, healthy economy to look back on. But starting with the lockdowns in March, small businesses had to close all over the country and in mid-April of this year, more than 23 million Americans were out of a job. That's an unemployment rate of 14.7%, up from 3.5% just two months earlier, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.



The killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis in May has led to a resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement across the country. Racial tensions have been a part of US history since the first slaves arrived on the shores of New England, but killing of Floyd was certainly a historical moment. Black and White Americans are protesting not just against targeted police violence, but against what they perceive as systemic racism in the US, and they're calling for large-scale police reform, some are even calling for a defunding of the police.



Abortion is arguably the most divisive issue in US politics and with a Supreme Court seat now vacant, the stakes have never been higher. With President Trump in the White House, and following the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, anti-abortion activists are energised. Republican-controlled states have tightened restrictions on abortion in recent years.



And there is a brewing political battle over whether Trump should seek to fill the Supreme Court vacancy with a conservative judge prior to the 3 November election. Activists are concerned it could put in peril the landmark 1973 ruling that legalised abortion nationwide. Yet public support for abortion rights is the highest in decades, according to the Pew Research Center.

The writer is Business Editor,









The Daily Observer





