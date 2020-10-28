Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 October, 2020, 7:45 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Vegetable farming on floating beds popular in Kishoreganj

Published : Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Oct 27: Vegetable farming on floating beds has become popular in hoar-based upazilas of the district.
This farming method is spreading in different water body areas of Itna, Mithamoin, Austagram, Karimganj, Tarail, Bajitpur, and Nikli upazilas.
In fact, a huge potential is lying in this farming method, said official sources.
A visit found farming of vegetables on floating beds in different canals and beels in haor areas.
Mithamoin Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Tomij Uddin was seen inspecting floating beds by boat.




He said, "We are giving advice to growers by going to different beels. Beds are being made with hyacinths."
Additional Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Dr Mohit Kumar Dey said a floating bed can be more or less 30 feet long and 4.5 feet wide. The bed has three layers. Raw materials for making a bed are available in water body areas. Red spinach, Malabar spinach, ridge gourd, cucumber, bottle gourd and pumpkin can be cultivated on floating beds.
He also said, to encourage haor people towards vegetable farming, Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute and DAE are providing floating beds for free among growers.
Deputy Director of Kishoregnaj DAE Md Saiful Alam said, "By farming on floating bed, vegetables can be sold after meeting local demand. We are reaching this technology to haor region where water remains for the whole year. There is demand for vegetable farmed in this method."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Vegetable farming on floating beds popular in Kishoreganj
Lawmaker of Khulna-5 Constituency and ex-Minister for Fisheries
Four shops, house burnt in two districts
Three persons found dead in three districts
11 fishermen jailed for catching hilsa at Monpura
Arial Khan erosion becomes serious in Madaripur
Barishal BSCIC area now toll collectors’ haven
24 more contract corona in two districts


Latest News
Serajul Huq emerged as first man to challenge Moshtaq
France tightens security, facing 'very high' terror risk
Long-term immunity in doubt as study finds COVID-19 antibodies fall rapidly
Dhaka regains 40 percent cancelled RMG orders: Momen
FIFA President Infantino tests positive for COVID-19
Shakib’s ban ends Wednesday
Bagerhat UP member, 4 others arrested in rape case
DU student commits suicide being forced to marry instead of her choice
RU to hold admission test in-person
Transactions among banks and MFS providers postponed
Most Read News
First in country's history, verdict given in 3 working days
Derailment halts Khulna's rail link with other parts
'Conviction to prevent popping up teen gangs'
President returns home after check-up
Haji Salim's protocol officer Dipu arrested from Tangail
Police foil French Embassy gherao programme
Two daughters finally enter father’s house
Erfan to lose councillor post, gazette today: Minister
Councillor Erfan Salim suspended
Policeman suspended over school girl gang rape case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft