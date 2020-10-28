Vegetable farming on floating beds popular in Kishoreganj





This farming method is spreading in different water body areas of Itna, Mithamoin, Austagram, Karimganj, Tarail, Bajitpur, and Nikli upazilas.

In fact, a huge potential is lying in this farming method, said official sources.

A visit found farming of vegetables on floating beds in different canals and beels in haor areas.

Mithamoin Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Tomij Uddin was seen inspecting floating beds by boat.









He said, "We are giving advice to growers by going to different beels. Beds are being made with hyacinths."

Additional Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Dr Mohit Kumar Dey said a floating bed can be more or less 30 feet long and 4.5 feet wide. The bed has three layers. Raw materials for making a bed are available in water body areas. Red spinach, Malabar spinach, ridge gourd, cucumber, bottle gourd and pumpkin can be cultivated on floating beds.

He also said, to encourage haor people towards vegetable farming, Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute and DAE are providing floating beds for free among growers.

