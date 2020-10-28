Four shops, house burnt in two districts





GOPALGANJ: Four shops were gutted in fire in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Tuesday dawn.

The damaged shops are: Machinery Parts Shop owned by Mahabub Alam Khan and three grocery shops owned by Idris Ali, Ayub Ali Shekh and Riad Fakir.

The fire began from short circuit in a grocery shop in Nagra Bus Stand area in the upazila at around 5am and damaged goods worth about Tk 50 lakh, claimed the affected traders.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A house was gutted in fire, and at least seven persons were injured while dousing the flame in Jaleshwor Village under Sultiya Union in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Gafargaon Fire Service Station Team Leader Mushfiqur Rahman said the fire originated from an electric short circuit at the house of Mortuj Alam Sohag at night.

Being informed, the fire-fighters rushed to the spot and doused the flame after half an hour of trying. At least seven persons received injuries while they were trying to douse the flame. The injured were given First Aid.









Properties worth about Tk 15 lakh were damaged due to the fire incident.





