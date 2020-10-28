Three persons found dead in three districts





ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man from the house of Ulipur Municipality mayor in the upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Amin Mia, 19, son of Rafiqul Islam of Charua Para Village under Raniganj Union in Chilmari Upazila. He had worked as a caretaker in the house of the mayor for last seven months.

Police and local sources said Amin went to sleep in his room on Monday night.

Later, the residents of the house found him hanging from the ceiling in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ulipur Police Station (PS) Moazzem Hossain confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the hanging body of a college girl from a hostel in Hosseniganj area of the city on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Fatema Khatun, 21, a third year honours student of Department of Zoology at Rajshahi New Govt Degree College. She was a resident of Rohanpur area in Chapainawabganj.

Local sources said Fatema lived in a girls' hostel in Hosseniganj area.

The hostel owner Swapan saw her hanging from the ceiling in in her room and rescued Fatema to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 8pm.

After autopsy, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.

Boalia PS OC Nibaran Chandra Barman confirmed the incident adding that, police are investigating the matter.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the body of a man from a tea garden in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Romon Das, son of Dukhiya Das, a resident of Amrailchhora Tea Garden area in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body in a pond in Amrailchhora Tea Garden at night and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.









Sreemangal PS OC Abdus Salek confirmed the incident adding that, the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.





