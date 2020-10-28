11 fishermen jailed for catching hilsa at Monpura

MONPURA, BHOLA, Oct 27: A mobile court here on Monday sentenced eleven fishermen to one year in jail for illegally catching hilsa in Monpura Upazila of the district.

The jailed fishermen are Khokon, Sohel Uddin, Rubel, Sohel, Helal, Saddam Hossain, Bechu Majhi, Raihan, Amzad and Idris. They all are residents of Nijhum Dwip area in Hatiya Upazila.

Executive Magistrate Saiful Islam along with police and the fisheries department officials conducted a drive in the Meghna River in Taltali area under Uttar Sakuchia Union in the upazila at dawn and arrested the fishermen for catching mother hilsa violating the government ban on it.

Later, a mobile court led by the executive magistrate sentenced them to one year in jail.





