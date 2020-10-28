Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 October, 2020, 7:45 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

11 fishermen jailed for catching hilsa at Monpura

Published : Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

MONPURA, BHOLA, Oct 27: A mobile court here on Monday sentenced eleven fishermen to one year in jail for illegally catching hilsa in Monpura Upazila of the district.
The jailed fishermen are Khokon, Sohel Uddin, Rubel, Sohel, Helal, Saddam Hossain, Bechu Majhi, Raihan, Amzad and Idris. They all are residents of Nijhum Dwip area in Hatiya Upazila.
Executive Magistrate Saiful Islam along with police and the fisheries department officials conducted a drive in the Meghna River in Taltali area under Uttar Sakuchia Union in the upazila at dawn and arrested the fishermen for catching mother hilsa violating the government ban on it.
Later, a mobile court led by the executive magistrate sentenced them to one year in jail.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Vegetable farming on floating beds popular in Kishoreganj
Lawmaker of Khulna-5 Constituency and ex-Minister for Fisheries
Four shops, house burnt in two districts
Three persons found dead in three districts
11 fishermen jailed for catching hilsa at Monpura
Arial Khan erosion becomes serious in Madaripur
Barishal BSCIC area now toll collectors’ haven
24 more contract corona in two districts


Latest News
Serajul Huq emerged as first man to challenge Moshtaq
France tightens security, facing 'very high' terror risk
Long-term immunity in doubt as study finds COVID-19 antibodies fall rapidly
Dhaka regains 40 percent cancelled RMG orders: Momen
FIFA President Infantino tests positive for COVID-19
Shakib’s ban ends Wednesday
Bagerhat UP member, 4 others arrested in rape case
DU student commits suicide being forced to marry instead of her choice
RU to hold admission test in-person
Transactions among banks and MFS providers postponed
Most Read News
First in country's history, verdict given in 3 working days
Derailment halts Khulna's rail link with other parts
'Conviction to prevent popping up teen gangs'
President returns home after check-up
Haji Salim's protocol officer Dipu arrested from Tangail
Police foil French Embassy gherao programme
Two daughters finally enter father’s house
Erfan to lose councillor post, gazette today: Minister
Councillor Erfan Salim suspended
Policeman suspended over school girl gang rape case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft