

Arial Khan erosion becomes serious in Madaripur

Two brickfields, six houses and 300 metres of a road have gone into the riverbed on Saturday night.

The river devoured at least 20 houses in the two villages in a week. At least 25 to 30 families have already shifted their houses to safe places, said Panchkhola Union Parishad Chairman Akhter Hossain.

The victims were identified as Mozibor Sardar, Hafez Hawlader, Abul Kashem Munshi, Borhan Khalifa, Rob Bepary, Badal Nopty, Siddik Mal, Kashem Poddar, Monir Munshi, and Farid Hossen Munshi of Uttar Panchkhola and Janjira villages.

Sources said the Arial Khan erosion is so severe that many affected people had no time to shift their goods and other belongings to other places. They later had to sell movable properties and trees at cheap prices.

Meanwhile vast croplands, trees and a half portion of a brickfield at Uttar Panchkhola and Janjira villages went in to the gorge of the river.

Victim Farid Hossen Munshi said, "My one-bigha cropland has already gone into the river, and more five bighas are under erosion threat."

Owner of Mannan Brickfield Abdul Mannan Khan said, "About one half portion of my brickfield has gone into the river and more five brickfields are now facing erosion threat."

They said, more than hundred houses, vast croplands and more 200 houses at Uttar Panchkhola, Janzira, Moheser Char, Chiler Char, Char Nachna, and Kalikapur went into the river in last 10 years.

Many victims said they are passing days under open sky, though some took shelter in their relative's houses for the time being.









They alleged the government is yet to take any steps to check erosion.

Executive Engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board in Madaripur Partho Protim Saha said, "I have heard the news. We are taking steps to check the erosion."

Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Saifuddin Gias said, "After getting the news of river erosion, I visited the eroded areas on Sunday and assured the victims of administrative help."

MADARIPUR, Oct 27: Erosion by the Arial Khan River has taken a serious turn, devouring about 30 houses, vast croplands and a half portion of a brickfield at Uttar Panchkhola and Janjira villages under Panchkhola Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.Two brickfields, six houses and 300 metres of a road have gone into the riverbed on Saturday night.The river devoured at least 20 houses in the two villages in a week. At least 25 to 30 families have already shifted their houses to safe places, said Panchkhola Union Parishad Chairman Akhter Hossain.The victims were identified as Mozibor Sardar, Hafez Hawlader, Abul Kashem Munshi, Borhan Khalifa, Rob Bepary, Badal Nopty, Siddik Mal, Kashem Poddar, Monir Munshi, and Farid Hossen Munshi of Uttar Panchkhola and Janjira villages.Sources said the Arial Khan erosion is so severe that many affected people had no time to shift their goods and other belongings to other places. They later had to sell movable properties and trees at cheap prices.Meanwhile vast croplands, trees and a half portion of a brickfield at Uttar Panchkhola and Janjira villages went in to the gorge of the river.Victim Farid Hossen Munshi said, "My one-bigha cropland has already gone into the river, and more five bighas are under erosion threat."Owner of Mannan Brickfield Abdul Mannan Khan said, "About one half portion of my brickfield has gone into the river and more five brickfields are now facing erosion threat."They said, more than hundred houses, vast croplands and more 200 houses at Uttar Panchkhola, Janzira, Moheser Char, Chiler Char, Char Nachna, and Kalikapur went into the river in last 10 years.Many victims said they are passing days under open sky, though some took shelter in their relative's houses for the time being.They alleged the government is yet to take any steps to check erosion.Executive Engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board in Madaripur Partho Protim Saha said, "I have heard the news. We are taking steps to check the erosion."Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Saifuddin Gias said, "After getting the news of river erosion, I visited the eroded areas on Sunday and assured the victims of administrative help."