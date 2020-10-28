Barishal BSCIC area now toll collectors’ haven





On Saturday noon, a group of miscreants attacked on Shafiul Alam, an industry owner at Barishal BSCIC, and injured him seriously. He is now taking treatment at a private clinic in the city.

Before that, hoodlums damaged the car of and snatched away money from another businessman Himadry Shekhor.

BSCIC Industry Owners' Association President Mizanur Rahman alleged a group of miscreants has created reign of terror in and around the BSCIC area, and for this development work in BSCIC has now come to a halt.

He further alleged that miscreants do this when the industry owners refuse to pay toll to them as per their demand. They cannot file case as some ruling party leaders patronise the miscreants.

Contacted, Kaunia Police Station Officer-in-Charge Azimul Karim said hearing the news of toll collection, they sent force to BSCIC area, but none filed any complaint.

Industry owners and businessmen of BSCIC demanded a police outpost in the area for their security and smooth business.















