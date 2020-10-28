24 more contract corona in two districts





BOGURA: Some 18 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 8,009 here.

District Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information in an online briefing on Monday morning.

The test results of 18 samples came positive, out of 188, tested at PCR lab of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital and no confirmed cases, out of nine, at PCR lab of TMSS Medical College in Bogura.

So far, a total of 7,297 people have been recovered from the virus while 193 died of it in the district.

THAKURGAON: Six more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,220 here.

CS Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Monday afternoon.

Of the newly infected, five persons are in Sadar and one in Pirganj upazilas.

The sample sent to Dinajpur Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for test came in the morning where six persons were found positive for the virus.

So far, 970 people have been recovered from the virus while 22 died of it in the district.

















Some 24 more people tested positive for coronavirus in two districts- Bogura and Thakurgaon, on Monday.BOGURA: Some 18 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 8,009 here.District Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information in an online briefing on Monday morning.The test results of 18 samples came positive, out of 188, tested at PCR lab of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital and no confirmed cases, out of nine, at PCR lab of TMSS Medical College in Bogura.So far, a total of 7,297 people have been recovered from the virus while 193 died of it in the district.THAKURGAON: Six more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,220 here.CS Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Monday afternoon.Of the newly infected, five persons are in Sadar and one in Pirganj upazilas.The sample sent to Dinajpur Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for test came in the morning where six persons were found positive for the virus.So far, 970 people have been recovered from the virus while 22 died of it in the district.