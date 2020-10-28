Video
Gusty wind damages T-Aman fields at Nageshwari

Published : Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, Oct 27: Due to rain and gusty wind, an irrecoverable damage has loomed over vast fields of Transplanted Aman (T-Aman) paddy in Nageshwari Upazila of the district.
Ripe and half-ripe paddies dropped from the golden sheaves. The plants nosedived. Farmers are worried about the imminent loss.
By the time, Nageshwari was bearing the brunt of this year's devastating flood. Now the gusty wind made cruel assault on its wounded landscapes.
Due to the depression in the Bay of Bengal recently, downpour continued for the last few days. Croplands were inundated. The gusty wind battered the mature and half-mature paddy plants, according to growers and agriculture officials.
If the stranded water does not recede in the coming days, T-Aman paddies in 457 hectares (ha) of land would be totally damaged, causing colossal loss. Several days back, 3,558 ha of T-Aman paddies were damaged by the flood.
Farmers became frustrated due to corona and other calamities this year. Despite the latest fifth time flood, they were hoping to stand again. They were nurturing their mature crops across 24,375 ha of lands. But the calamity caused harm to them.
Even the post-flood situation was followed by pest attack. Leafs of the plants became yellowish, and many plants gave black sheaves. Pesticide spraying made some remedy. But it was again followed by rat attack. At last, the wind dashed their hopes.
Farmers like Noor Islam, Bishnupada and Binoy Sen at Bamandanga Senpara and Mofizul at Purba Sanjuarvita villages in Nageshwari Municipality and Abu Taher of Mominganj and many others said, due to the corona pandemic, their time was killed for staying at houses, and farming got deferred for the fourth flood. The fifth flood destroyed croplands of many. The devastation was heightened further by pest and rat attack. In this situation, the gusty wind hit and increased the damage level.
If the stranded water does not drain out quickly, the remaining crops will be destroyed, they bemoaned.
It was echoed by others like Shahidul Islam, Shaymal Chandra and Noor Nabi of Hashem Bazaar area, Pabitra Sen of Senpara Village, and Masum and Abdur Razzak of Balatari Village.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Rajendra Nath Roy said if the stranded water passes out timely, there would be no serious damage.




At present, most of the T-Aman plants have ripened; so they advised farmers to harvest their crops, he added.
Acing Officer of Rajarhat Weather Monitoring Centre in Kurigram Subal Chandra Sarker said, the depression has faded, and it is expected the cloud will disperse quickly.


