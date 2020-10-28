Video
Two murdered in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents in two districts- Naogaon and Bogura, on Monday. 
MANDA, NAOGAON: A woman has been beaten to death allegedly by her husband in Manda Upazila of the district for dowry.
Deceased Mousumi Akter, 30, was the wife of Mizanur Rahman of Parshimla Village under Bishnupur Union in the upazila.
Battling life for five days, the victim died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Monday afternoon.
On October 21, Mizanur Rahman beat Mousumi mercilessly for dowry, leaving her critically injured.
She was, first, rushed to Manda Upazila Health Complex and, later, shifted to the RMCH.
Manda Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Tarequr Rahman said they were not informed about the matter.
Legal action will be taken if police receive written complaint, he added.
BOGURA: A young man, accused in several cases including of murder, was hacked to death by some miscreants in front of a temple in Sabgram area of Sadar Upazila in the district early Monday.
The deceased was identified as Samrat     Das, 27.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bogura Sadar PS Humayun Kabir said a gang of armed miscreants attacked Samrat at around 1am while he was riding on his motorcycle. Suddenly, he fell onto the ground from his bike in front of 'Durga Temple' where the miscreants hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him dead on     the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
"Samrat was accused in several cases, including of murder, robbery and arms. We conducted a drive in the area soon after the incident and are trying to nab the culprits," the OC added.


