Wednesday, 28 October, 2020, 7:44 AM
Six killed in separate road mishaps

Published : Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondents

Six persons including a woman were killed and eleven others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Narayanganj, Magura, Cox's Bazar and Rangamati, on Monday.  
SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A woman was killed as a microbus ran over him in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Harun Nesa, 55, was a resident of Pirojpur Village in the upazila.
Local sources said a microbus hit Harun Nesa while she was crossing a road in the area at around 7:45pm, leaving her critically injured.
She was taken to Sonargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: An electrician was killed in a road accident on the Magura-Narail Highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday evening.
The deceased was identified as Nurul Islam Mridha, 50, son of Abdur Rahman, a resident of Mousha Village in Mohammadpur Upazila.
Local sources said a truck hit Nurul Islam in Bujruk Shree Kundi Madrasa area in the evening, while he was returning home from the district town riding by bicycle, leaving him dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Magura Sadar Police Station (PS) Joinal Abedin confirmed the incident.  
PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Four persons were killed and two others injured after a truck collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw at Nandirpara Station in Pekua Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased were identified as Aminul Kabir, 28, son of Gias Uddin, Akkas, 33, son of Syed Alam of Sikdarpara, Didarul Islam, 28, son of Abdul Hannan, and Abu Taleb, 38, son of Khalilur Rahman, residents of the upazila.
Quoting locals, Pekua PS OC Saifur Rahman said the accident took place at around 3pm when the sand-laden mini truck from Chakaria crashed into the auto-rickshaw.
One of the victims was killed on the spot and five others were injured.
Of the injured, three died while being taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, the OC added.
RANGAMATI: At least nine people were injured as a picnic microbus plunged into roadside ditch at Sajek in the district on Monday afternoon.
Local sources said the incident took place in Housepara area in the afternoon when they were going to Sajek, leaving nine people injured.
The injured were taken to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital.
Sajek PS OC Israfil Mazumdar said confirmed the incident.


