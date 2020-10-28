Pak madrasa blast kills 10

PESHAWAR, Oct 27: At least ten students were killed and 110 more wounded Tuesday in a bomb attack on a Koran study class at a religious school in northwestern Pakistan, officials said.

More than 60 people had been taking a lesson when the explosion tore through the madrasa in Peshawar, about 170 kilometres (around 100 miles) west of Islamabad, said Waqar Azim, a senior police official.

"The blast took place in a seminary during a Koran class. Someone took a bag inside the seminary," Azim said. He added that the person who had brought in the bag left the lecture hall before the blast at the Jamia Zuberia seminary. -AFP







