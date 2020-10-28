Video
US’ $2.4b arms sales to Taiwan

Published : Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Oct 27: The United States on Monday said it had approved a $2.4 billion sale of 100 Harpoon coastal defense systems to Taiwan, defying Beijing's anger over a $1 billion missile deal last week. The announcement came just hours after Beijing said it would sanction US firms involved in an earlier arms sales to the democratic self-ruled island.
The deal involves 100 Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems (HCDS), which includes 400 RGM-84L-4 Harpoon Block II surface-launched missiles with a range of around 78 miles (125 kilometers). The missiles, manufactured by Boeing, can be positioned on fixed platforms or mounted on trucks.
Democratic and self-ruled Taiwan lives under constant threat of invasion by authoritarian China, whose leaders view the island as part of their territory. They have vowed to one day seize Taiwan, by force if necessary.   -AFP


