Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 October, 2020, 7:44 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Trump’s SC pick Barrett confirmed to US SC

Published : Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

US President Trump watches as Judge Amy Coney Barrett (L) is sworn in as a US Supreme Court Associate Justice, flanked by her husband Jesse M Barrett, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House October 26, in Washington, DC. photo : AFP

US President Trump watches as Judge Amy Coney Barrett (L) is sworn in as a US Supreme Court Associate Justice, flanked by her husband Jesse M Barrett, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House October 26, in Washington, DC. photo : AFP

WASHINGTON, Oct 27: President Donald Trump's struggling reelection campaign received a boost Monday with the confirmation of his latest Supreme Court nominee, tilting the top body to the right and clinching his judicial legacy in a landmark victory for American conservatives.
The Republican-controlled Senate elevated Amy Coney Barrett to the lifelong position in a 52-48 vote, capping a rapid and deeply contentious process that makes her the sixth conservative, and third Trump appointee, on the nine-member court.
"This is a momentous day for America, for the United States Constitution and for the fair and impartial rule of law," the president, standing alongside Barrett, said before beaming lawmakers and others who had gathered on the South Lawn of the White House.
Barrett, 48, assures a strong conservative judicial legacy for Trump, who has also been able to appoint dozens of young, right-wing judges to federal courts in his four years in office. Democrats have fumed over the process that confirmed a justice so close to a presidential election, and warn that Barrett might vote to overturn the landmark 1973 decision that protects abortion rights, or to gut health care provision for millions of Americans.
But Barrett, who took a constitutional oath at a Monday night ceremony, said she would keep her personal beliefs and judicial work separate.
"I will do my job without any fear or favor, and... I will do so independently of both the political branches and of my own preferences."
With eight days until the November 3 election, the confirmation marks an undeniable victory for the president to tout as he barnstorms battleground states in a final bid to claw back ground against Democrat Joe Biden.
The confirmation during an election "should be a stark reminder to every American that your vote matters," Biden said in a statement late Monday.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israel’s settler homes in Hebron
Pak madrasa blast kills 10
US’ $2.4b arms sales to Taiwan
Trump’s SC pick Barrett confirmed to US SC
Muslim world’s fallout with France deepens
Anyone can now buy land in J&K
Malaysia PM faces calls to quit
Russia strikes on Syria rebels kill 78


Latest News
Serajul Huq emerged as first man to challenge Moshtaq
France tightens security, facing 'very high' terror risk
Long-term immunity in doubt as study finds COVID-19 antibodies fall rapidly
Dhaka regains 40 percent cancelled RMG orders: Momen
FIFA President Infantino tests positive for COVID-19
Shakib’s ban ends Wednesday
Bagerhat UP member, 4 others arrested in rape case
DU student commits suicide being forced to marry instead of her choice
RU to hold admission test in-person
Transactions among banks and MFS providers postponed
Most Read News
First in country's history, verdict given in 3 working days
Derailment halts Khulna's rail link with other parts
'Conviction to prevent popping up teen gangs'
President returns home after check-up
Haji Salim's protocol officer Dipu arrested from Tangail
Police foil French Embassy gherao programme
Two daughters finally enter father’s house
Erfan to lose councillor post, gazette today: Minister
Councillor Erfan Salim suspended
Policeman suspended over school girl gang rape case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft