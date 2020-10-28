Trump’s SC pick Barrett confirmed to US SC



US President Trump watches as Judge Amy Coney Barrett (L) is sworn in as a US Supreme Court Associate Justice, flanked by her husband Jesse M Barrett, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House October 26, in Washington, DC. photo : AFP

The Republican-controlled Senate elevated Amy Coney Barrett to the lifelong position in a 52-48 vote, capping a rapid and deeply contentious process that makes her the sixth conservative, and third Trump appointee, on the nine-member court.

"This is a momentous day for America, for the United States Constitution and for the fair and impartial rule of law," the president, standing alongside Barrett, said before beaming lawmakers and others who had gathered on the South Lawn of the White House.

Barrett, 48, assures a strong conservative judicial legacy for Trump, who has also been able to appoint dozens of young, right-wing judges to federal courts in his four years in office. Democrats have fumed over the process that confirmed a justice so close to a presidential election, and warn that Barrett might vote to overturn the landmark 1973 decision that protects abortion rights, or to gut health care provision for millions of Americans.

But Barrett, who took a constitutional oath at a Monday night ceremony, said she would keep her personal beliefs and judicial work separate.

"I will do my job without any fear or favor, and... I will do so independently of both the political branches and of my own preferences."

With eight days until the November 3 election, the confirmation marks an undeniable victory for the president to tout as he barnstorms battleground states in a final bid to claw back ground against Democrat Joe Biden.

The confirmation during an election "should be a stark reminder to every American that your vote matters," Biden said in a statement late Monday. -AFP















