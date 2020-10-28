Muslim world’s fallout with France deepens





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticised Macron saying the French leader needed "mental checks" over his attitude towards Islam. Across the Muslim world, leaders continue to condemn French officials and Macron, including Saudi Arabia and Iran; while thousands attend protests in Bangladesh calling for a boycott of French goods.

Iran's foreign ministry summoned the French charge d'affaires over Macron's comments regarding Islam and Muslims. Saudi Arabia has condemned caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad and any attempts to "link Islam with terrorism". However, the kingdom did not echo calls by other Muslim-majority countries for action against images being displayed in France of the Prophet.

France warned its citizens living or travelling in several Muslim-majority countries to take extra security precautions on Tuesday. France's foreign ministry on Tuesday issued safety advice to French citizens in Indonesia, Bangladesh, Iraq and Mauritania, advising them to exercise caution. They should stay away from any protests over the cartoons and avoid any public gatherings.

"It is recommended to exercise the greatest vigilance, especially while travelling, and in places that are frequented by tourists or expatriate communities," it said. The French embassy in Turkey issued similar advice to its citizens there.

Paris has recalled its ambassador in Ankara, and Pakistan's parliament on Monday passed a resolution urging the government to recall its envoy from Paris. A rift has widened after two events - the first was Emmanuel Macron's speech on October 2 in which the French president said Islam was a religion in "crisis" across the world, as he sought support for a new bill to strengthen secularism laws.

The second event, the killing of teacher Samuel Paty, has led to further upset. While Muslims condemned the gruesome daylight beheading, the response from French officials had been perceived as linking Islam with "terrorism". There are also fears of collective punishment.

Further, because Paty was killed after showing students caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, officials including Macron have been defiant in saying these images would continue to be allowed as a matter of freedom of expression.

The prophet is deeply revered by Muslims and any kind of visual depiction is forbidden in Islam.

Over the weekend, Muslims called for a boycott of French goods, a move supported by President Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who often clashes with Macron. There have also been several street protests across the Muslim world. Some world leaders have criticised Macron's treatment of Islam, while many in Europe stand by him. -REUTERS















