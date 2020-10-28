Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 October, 2020, 7:44 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Muslim world’s fallout with France deepens

Paris warns citizens to be cautious as KSA holds off from backing action

Published : Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

DUBAI, Oct 27: The fallout between France and the Muslim world continues on Tuesday after French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier this month that Islam was in "crisis". Tension further escalated in the aftermath of the killing of French teacher Sameul Paty, for showcasing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticised Macron saying the French leader needed "mental checks" over his attitude towards Islam.  Across the Muslim world, leaders continue to condemn French officials and Macron, including Saudi Arabia and Iran; while thousands attend protests in Bangladesh calling for a boycott of French goods.
Iran's foreign ministry summoned the French charge d'affaires over Macron's comments regarding Islam and Muslims. Saudi Arabia has condemned caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad and any attempts to "link Islam with terrorism". However, the kingdom did not echo calls by other Muslim-majority countries for action against images being displayed in France of the Prophet.
France warned its citizens living or travelling in several Muslim-majority countries to take extra security precautions on Tuesday. France's foreign ministry on Tuesday issued safety advice to French citizens in Indonesia, Bangladesh, Iraq and Mauritania, advising them to exercise caution. They should stay away from any protests over the cartoons and avoid any public gatherings.
"It is recommended to exercise the greatest vigilance, especially while travelling, and in places that are frequented by tourists or expatriate communities," it said. The French embassy in Turkey issued similar advice to its citizens there.
Paris has recalled its ambassador in Ankara, and Pakistan's parliament on Monday passed a resolution urging the government to recall its envoy from Paris. A rift has widened after two events - the first was Emmanuel Macron's speech on October 2 in which the French president said Islam was a religion in "crisis" across the world, as he sought support for a new bill to strengthen secularism laws.
The second event, the killing of teacher Samuel Paty, has led to further upset. While Muslims condemned the gruesome daylight beheading, the response from French officials had been perceived as linking Islam with "terrorism". There are also fears of collective punishment.
Further, because Paty was killed after showing students caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, officials including Macron have been defiant in saying these images would continue to be allowed as a matter of freedom of expression.
The prophet is deeply revered by Muslims and any kind of visual depiction is forbidden in Islam.
Over the weekend, Muslims called for a boycott of French goods, a move supported by President Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who often clashes with Macron. There have also been several street protests across the Muslim world. Some world leaders have criticised Macron's treatment of Islam, while many in Europe stand by him.   -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israel’s settler homes in Hebron
Pak madrasa blast kills 10
US’ $2.4b arms sales to Taiwan
Trump’s SC pick Barrett confirmed to US SC
Muslim world’s fallout with France deepens
Anyone can now buy land in J&K
Malaysia PM faces calls to quit
Russia strikes on Syria rebels kill 78


Latest News
Serajul Huq emerged as first man to challenge Moshtaq
France tightens security, facing 'very high' terror risk
Long-term immunity in doubt as study finds COVID-19 antibodies fall rapidly
Dhaka regains 40 percent cancelled RMG orders: Momen
FIFA President Infantino tests positive for COVID-19
Shakib’s ban ends Wednesday
Bagerhat UP member, 4 others arrested in rape case
DU student commits suicide being forced to marry instead of her choice
RU to hold admission test in-person
Transactions among banks and MFS providers postponed
Most Read News
First in country's history, verdict given in 3 working days
Derailment halts Khulna's rail link with other parts
'Conviction to prevent popping up teen gangs'
President returns home after check-up
Haji Salim's protocol officer Dipu arrested from Tangail
Police foil French Embassy gherao programme
Two daughters finally enter father’s house
Erfan to lose councillor post, gazette today: Minister
Councillor Erfan Salim suspended
Policeman suspended over school girl gang rape case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft