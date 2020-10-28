Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 October, 2020, 7:44 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

India Enacts Land Law

Anyone can now buy land in J&K

Published : Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

NEW DELHI, Oct 27: India on Tuesday introduced new amendments in the country's land laws for occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh which would enable any Indian citizen to buy property in the territory, local media reported on Tuesday, sparking fears among locals as it was earlier meant only for permanent residents under Article 370.
Political parties here called it unacceptable saying it was like putting J&K up for sale.With the news laws, according to experts, anyone can purchase land in Jammu and Kashmir even without papers like domicile law and the permanent state subject certificate. "August 5 meant exactly what has come today in formal laws opening Jammu & Kashmir lands to everyone in the country," political analyst Zafar Choudhary said, adding that no domicile and the PRC was not for purchase of the land.
Before today's notification, only "permanent residents" of Indian occupied Kashmir could buy property in the region - a clause that now stands removed. However, the fresh changes have paved the way for non-residents to buy land in the union territory.
Since last year, after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government abrogated Article 370 of the Indian constitution - which repealed occupied Kashmir's special status - New Delhi has made several changes in laws pertaining to the occupied territory, granting non-residents the right to get education, jobs and buy property in the region.
The decision comes as Kashmiris observe October 27 as 'Black Day', when Indian forces took over the valley 73 years ago in 1947. The new laws were condemned by Minister of States and Frontier Regions (Safron) Shehryar Afridi, who said that the Indian government had introduced a "draconian law [...] on Black Day, reminding how occupant forces of India keeps (sic) on occupying all rights of Kashmiris".
"Now Indians & foreigners are also allowed to purchase land in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir," he tweeted. Kashmiri leader Omar Abdullah blasted the development as "unacceptable", saying occupied Kashmir was "now up for sale and the poorer small land holding owners will suffer".
Earlier this year, the Narendra Modi government had issued new domicile laws for occupied Kashmir, under which any person who had resided in Jammu and Kashmir for 15 years would be able to call the occupied territory his or her place of domicile.
The J&K Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment) Act defines a domiciled person as one who has resided for a period of 15 years in the territory or has studied for a period of seven years and appeared in class 10 or 12 examinations in an educational institution located in the territory.
Prior to this, article 35A of the constitution of J&K empowered it to define a resident. A person will also be deemed domiciled if he/she is registered as migrant by the relief and rehabilitation commissioner in the union territory.
The new definition also includes children of those central government officials, all India services officers, officials of PSUs, an autonomous body of the central government, officials of public sector banks, officials of statutory bodies, officials of central universities and recognised research institutes of the central government "who have served in Jammu and Kashmir for a total period of ten years or children of parents who fulfil any of the conditions in sections".   -HT


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israel’s settler homes in Hebron
Pak madrasa blast kills 10
US’ $2.4b arms sales to Taiwan
Trump’s SC pick Barrett confirmed to US SC
Muslim world’s fallout with France deepens
Anyone can now buy land in J&K
Malaysia PM faces calls to quit
Russia strikes on Syria rebels kill 78


Latest News
Serajul Huq emerged as first man to challenge Moshtaq
France tightens security, facing 'very high' terror risk
Long-term immunity in doubt as study finds COVID-19 antibodies fall rapidly
Dhaka regains 40 percent cancelled RMG orders: Momen
FIFA President Infantino tests positive for COVID-19
Shakib’s ban ends Wednesday
Bagerhat UP member, 4 others arrested in rape case
DU student commits suicide being forced to marry instead of her choice
RU to hold admission test in-person
Transactions among banks and MFS providers postponed
Most Read News
First in country's history, verdict given in 3 working days
Derailment halts Khulna's rail link with other parts
'Conviction to prevent popping up teen gangs'
President returns home after check-up
Haji Salim's protocol officer Dipu arrested from Tangail
Police foil French Embassy gherao programme
Two daughters finally enter father’s house
Erfan to lose councillor post, gazette today: Minister
Councillor Erfan Salim suspended
Policeman suspended over school girl gang rape case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft