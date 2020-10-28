Video
Ibrahimovic strikes twice but Roma level three times in Milan stalemate

Published : Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MILAN, OCT 27: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice but AC Milan dropped their first points of the Serie A season as Roma came from behind to draw 3-3 at the San Siro on Monday.
In a game played in an empty stadium after the imposition of a coronavirus curfew, Milan were without goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and young Norwegian striker Jens Petter Hauge, who the club announced earlier on Monday had tested positive for Covid-19.
Veteran Romanian goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu, who joined Milan in September, made his debut in place of Donnarumma, and was twice caught on his line from corners and also spilled a shot in the build up to Roma's second-half penalty.
Ibrahimovic struck after just two minutes, running onto a diagonal pass behind the defence from Rafael Leao and poking the ball past goalkeeper Antonio Mirante.
Milan's problems at corners were not entirely the fault of Tatarusanu. Edin Dzeko was unmarked in front of goal when he headed his team's first equaliser after 13 minutes.




Milan started the second half as they had the first. Portuguese winger Leao outpaced his fullback and laid the ball back to Belgian Alexis Saelemaekers who guided a shot in from 10 yards.
French midfielder Jordan Veretout levelled from the penalty spot after 70 minutes following a clumsy challenge by Ismael Bennacer.
Ibrahimovic completed his third double in three league appearances with a penalty after 78 minutes, but had an unwitting assist as Roma levelled for a third time.
The Swede jumped to meet an 83rd minute corner but only deflected it to the far post where Roma's Albanian defender Marash Kumbulla slid in to volley Roma's third equaliser from close range with Tatarusanu stranded.   -AFP




