

BCB President's Cup hero Sumon Khan now eying top level cricket

Sumon Khan finished the tournament with nine wickets, including 5-38 in the final that earned him the best bowler of the match. He is also one of the five players to get the President's Special Award.

The BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon particularly singled out his name as one of the findings of the tournament. However Sumon Khan's didn't follow the path to what others follow as a cricketing journey.

While most of the cricketers go the path of aged-level cricket, Sumon Khan didn't come from there. In fact he was studying in BBA in North South University but such was the passion for cricket that he left the university after his fourth semester to pursue study in BKSP as he wants to play cricket.

His passion is key to what position he reaches at this moment. But Sumon Khan's goal is bigger.

"In fact, from the day I left my studies in North South and went to cricket, all my attention has been on cricket. I will go ahead with cricket, I hope to play at the top level. One day I will play," Sumon Khan said on Tuesday .

"The tournament (BCB President's Cup) went very well for me as I got the opportunity to give my best. It's a short tournament, I have tried to do well, by the grace of Allah I have done well, the feeling is really good."

Sumon Khan knows that expectation is high on him after showing such performance in senior level cricket. But he has the confidence to fulfill the expectation.

"In fact, expectation is now high on me and so my responsibilities have also increased. I will take the challenge to do better and fulfill the expectation. I know everyone will now want me to perform on a regular basis. I am confident that I can do it," he added.

Sumon Khan's confidence has been increased by the fact that he got the support and appreciation from the senior players like Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal.

"Riyad bhai always appreciated my performance. After doing well at the final match, he came and said that you are bowling at a good line length. He inspired me repeatedly. When I was shaking hands with Mushfiqur Bhai at the end of the match, he also said that I delivered a good ball to dismiss him. When every senior player appreciates like this, the confidence level enhances."

"In fact, this is just the beginning. I have played with Mushfiqur and Riyad and I have gained a lot of experience from here. I will try to use this experience in the future."

Sumon Khan is now in HP to enhance his skill level further. He knows training in HP is the best way to knock the door of the national team, which is now his target.

"HP is a good platform, especially since I'm here, I didn't have any age-based games. BCB has given us a chance to prepare ourselves, to improve our skill and fitness. In that case I would say HP is a good place to prepare yourself," he remarked.

"In fact, if you can prepare yourself in terms of performance, mentality or tactics before going to the national team, then you are more likely to survive in the national team. It is a platform where players are built." -BSS















After hogging the limelight through BCB President's Cup, fast bowler Sumon Khan now sets his target to play at International level and shifts his focus now solely on that.Sumon Khan finished the tournament with nine wickets, including 5-38 in the final that earned him the best bowler of the match. He is also one of the five players to get the President's Special Award.The BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon particularly singled out his name as one of the findings of the tournament. However Sumon Khan's didn't follow the path to what others follow as a cricketing journey.While most of the cricketers go the path of aged-level cricket, Sumon Khan didn't come from there. In fact he was studying in BBA in North South University but such was the passion for cricket that he left the university after his fourth semester to pursue study in BKSP as he wants to play cricket.His passion is key to what position he reaches at this moment. But Sumon Khan's goal is bigger."In fact, from the day I left my studies in North South and went to cricket, all my attention has been on cricket. I will go ahead with cricket, I hope to play at the top level. One day I will play," Sumon Khan said on Tuesday ."The tournament (BCB President's Cup) went very well for me as I got the opportunity to give my best. It's a short tournament, I have tried to do well, by the grace of Allah I have done well, the feeling is really good."Sumon Khan knows that expectation is high on him after showing such performance in senior level cricket. But he has the confidence to fulfill the expectation."In fact, expectation is now high on me and so my responsibilities have also increased. I will take the challenge to do better and fulfill the expectation. I know everyone will now want me to perform on a regular basis. I am confident that I can do it," he added.Sumon Khan's confidence has been increased by the fact that he got the support and appreciation from the senior players like Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal."Riyad bhai always appreciated my performance. After doing well at the final match, he came and said that you are bowling at a good line length. He inspired me repeatedly. When I was shaking hands with Mushfiqur Bhai at the end of the match, he also said that I delivered a good ball to dismiss him. When every senior player appreciates like this, the confidence level enhances.""In fact, this is just the beginning. I have played with Mushfiqur and Riyad and I have gained a lot of experience from here. I will try to use this experience in the future."Sumon Khan is now in HP to enhance his skill level further. He knows training in HP is the best way to knock the door of the national team, which is now his target."HP is a good platform, especially since I'm here, I didn't have any age-based games. BCB has given us a chance to prepare ourselves, to improve our skill and fitness. In that case I would say HP is a good place to prepare yourself," he remarked."In fact, if you can prepare yourself in terms of performance, mentality or tactics before going to the national team, then you are more likely to survive in the national team. It is a platform where players are built." -BSS