

Senior Sports Reporter Mostaque Ahmed no more!

Mostaque Ahmed Khan, a senior Sports Reporter of the country, breathed his last at 2:45pm on Tuesday suffering from a heart attack. He survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.The 55 years old man was much energetic and full of life despite his age. He was fond of sports especially Badminton and suffered from the heart attack while playing a vital match of Badminton Doubles of a Sports Carnival arranged by the Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA) at the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium in Paltan, Dhaka. He was rushed to a hospital immediately where the doctors pronounced him dead.Mostaque was a gentle soul, polite person and a loved one to all. At his sudden death, BSPA and its members, colleagues and different organisations expressed their deepest condolence to his family and prayed for the departed soul.His Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayer) was held at Chantek Jame Masjid at Dania, Jatrabari after the Isha prayer at night on Tuesday and was buried at his village in Cumilla.