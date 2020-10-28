Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 October, 2020, 7:43 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Senior Sports Reporter Mostaque Ahmed no more!

Published : Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Sports Reporter

Senior Sports Reporter Mostaque Ahmed no more!

Senior Sports Reporter Mostaque Ahmed no more!

Mostaque Ahmed Khan, a senior Sports Reporter of the country, breathed his last at 2:45pm on Tuesday suffering from a heart attack. He survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.
The 55 years old man was much energetic and full of life despite his age. He was fond of sports especially Badminton and suffered from the heart attack while playing a vital match of Badminton Doubles of a Sports Carnival arranged by the Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA) at the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium in Paltan, Dhaka. He was rushed to a hospital immediately where the doctors pronounced him dead.
Mostaque was a gentle soul, polite person and a loved one to all. At his sudden death, BSPA and its members, colleagues and different organisations expressed their deepest condolence to his family and prayed for the departed soul.
His Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayer) was held at Chantek Jame Masjid at Dania, Jatrabari after the Isha prayer at night on Tuesday and was buried at his village in Cumilla.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ibrahimovic strikes twice but Roma level three times in Milan stalemate
Juve miss Ronaldo before Barca clash
Injured Rohit left out of India's squad for Australia tour
BCB President's Cup hero Sumon Khan now eying top level cricket
Senior Sports Reporter Mostaque Ahmed no more!
HP cricketers start training to hone their skills
Not Malinga and Afridi but Sarfaraz Ahmed to lead Galle team in IPL
Shakib's participation gives T20 tournament a new dimension


Latest News
Serajul Huq emerged as first man to challenge Moshtaq
France tightens security, facing 'very high' terror risk
Long-term immunity in doubt as study finds COVID-19 antibodies fall rapidly
Dhaka regains 40 percent cancelled RMG orders: Momen
FIFA President Infantino tests positive for COVID-19
Shakib’s ban ends Wednesday
Bagerhat UP member, 4 others arrested in rape case
DU student commits suicide being forced to marry instead of her choice
RU to hold admission test in-person
Transactions among banks and MFS providers postponed
Most Read News
First in country's history, verdict given in 3 working days
Derailment halts Khulna's rail link with other parts
'Conviction to prevent popping up teen gangs'
President returns home after check-up
Haji Salim's protocol officer Dipu arrested from Tangail
Police foil French Embassy gherao programme
Two daughters finally enter father’s house
Erfan to lose councillor post, gazette today: Minister
Councillor Erfan Salim suspended
Policeman suspended over school girl gang rape case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft