Wednesday, 28 October, 2020, 7:43 AM
HP cricketers start training to hone their skills

Published : Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The High Performance (HP) cricketers began their practice session under the supervision of newly appointed coach Toby Radford on Tuesday at the National Academy Ground of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
The camp, which included 26 cricketers started with fitness training. The camp originally started on October 7 before it was closed for the BCB President's Cup in which 15 HP cricketers took part.
"Our HP camp started before the BCB President's Cup. Those of us who got the chance played in the tournament and those who didn't get the chance were here," HP player Afif Hossain said.
"We have come together again and it's good because we will have time to correct the mistakes that we made in the BCB President's Cup. We hope we can learn something good from here."
This year's HP unit has 13 cricketers from the Under-19 World Cup winning team. Besides, several promising cricketers from different age-level teams and national cricket teams are in the camp.
Three leg-spinners have been included in the squad of this year's HP camp. The emphasis in the camp is on the process of building good quality leg spinners for the national team. Minhazul Abedin Afridi and Rishad Hossain have got places in the HP team along with Aminul Islam Biplob who played in the national team.
"This is definitely a good thing. At a time when we have nothing to do we got the opportunity to practice under a good coach. This is a great opportunity for us," Afif said.
"The HP camp is actually a long-term camp, one that has happened before. It's a place to correct mistakes. Training in HP helps us and prepares us for BPL, NCL, Premier League. The long camp here is a great opportunity to learn from here and put it to use."




As BCB will organize a T20 tournament in mid November, Afif said, training in HP will be helpful for them to prepare for the tournament.
"Here we are practicing, which I think will be good for the coming T20 tournament. Hopefully we will be able to prepare well so that we can do well in the tournament," he concluded.   -BSS


