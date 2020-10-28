Video
Not Malinga and Afridi but Sarfaraz Ahmed to lead Galle team in IPL

Published : Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
BIPIN DANI

Local player Lasith Malinga and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi are the senior players in the Galle Gladiators team but it will be Sarfaraz Ahmed who will lead the team in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) to commence in Sri Lanka next month.
This was exclusively confirmed by the team coach Moin Khan.
The team also has Azam Khan, who happens to be the son of the coach.
"No, it is not a conflict of interest. Azam Khan has been selected on merits", Moin Khan said over the telephone from Karachi.
"I am glad he is in my team. He is a potential cricketer and has played the national T-20s, where he has scored good runs and his highest score was 88. He has been there with us for three years and he also played some vital innings in the PSL (Pakistan Super League)".
"Azam Khan is not only my choice but also owners and captainc's choice".
"Every player has a right to play and it is not seen whose son he is. At the end of a day it is the performance which counts on the ground. I am sure he will be a good performer".
But he adds, "I know it is not easy for a father to drop but if someone does better than him definitely the team comes first. For a coach, all players are the same. Coach is a fatherly figure of all team members", Moin Khan concluded.


