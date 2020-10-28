Shakib's participation gives T20 tournament a new dimension





The Poster Boy of Bangladesh cricket is set to return to competitive cricket with the tournament, which BCB would organise in mid-November.

Shakib had to stay out of the field for a year due to the ban imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

It is believed Shakib's 'comeback' T20 tournament has already got an extra importance.

It is not yet to be sure whether the T20 tournament will be a Corporate T20 tournament but some corporate houses and some individuals had already expressed interest in sponsoring the tournament and buying a team.

After the BCB President's Cup final on Sunday, BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon also said, "It is not yet certain what kind of tournament the T20 will be. However, the five-team T20 tournament will start on November 15."

The BCB president informed that Shakib Al Hasan will play in the tournament. Because, the best all-rounder in the world will be free from ban before that.

"We have already talked to him and he said he would play the tournament. He will return to the country from the USA before the tournament," Papon informed.

The BCB president also added, "There are some sponsors who want to be with us (BCB) in this tournament. However, they are not a sponsor of BPL. Everyone is new. Now, if sponsorship is available for five teams, it could be a corporate league."

Meanwhile, the BCB has started looking for a sponsor after seeing the interest of various corporate houses to take part in the T20 tournament.

BCB chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said: "BCB is looking for sponsors for the T20 tournament. For this, advertisement will be given officially. Those who are interested will be asked to sponsor the team. '

The BCB CEO added, "It's not just about being an established or large corporate house, any person or entity who can fulfill the conditions of the BCB can also be a sponsor if they show interest."

The Players Draft will be held if the T20 tournament gets corporate houses and it is believed most of the houses will chase Shakib Al Hasan to have him in the team. -BSS















