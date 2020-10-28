

ICC's ban on Shakib ending today

The Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) of the ICC imposed embargo on all cricketing activities of Shakib on October 29 in 2019 for failing to report spot fixing approaches to him on three occasions.

The ACU found him guilty for breaching the Article-2.4.4 of the ICC Anti Corruption Code. The Article says, "failing to disclose to the ACU (without unnecessary delay) full details or any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code." The breach of this Code is a period of ineligibility of a minimum of six months and a maximum of five years.

Shakib was communicated twice in January 2008 by Mr. Deepak Aggarwal but he failed to disclose the information to the ICC, BCB or the ACU. The 3rd attempt was made on April 26 in the same year during the IPL match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab. Shakib didn't inform the approaches to any anti-corruption authorities this time as well.

During the hearing with the ACU, Shakib admitted that somebody known to Shakib forwarded his number to Aggarwal in 2017 and Shakib had WhatsApp chitchat with Aggarwal then. On January 18 and 23 in 2018, Shakib received two WhatsApp message from Mr Aggarwal.

Shakib however, did not accept or act upon any of the approaches he received from Mr Aggarwal, did not provide him with any of the information requested and nor did he accept or receive any money or other reward from Mr Aggarwal. But he stayed away informing these to ACU.

The ICC, considering all the circumstances, banned Shakib from all kinds of crickets for two years. But considering the voluntary admission and cooperation to the ACU, his remorse and contrition, previous good disciplinary record and bearing in mind the fact that the offences did not substantially damage the commercial value and/or public interest in the relevant matches, the ICC decided to suspend the 12 months' ban on Shakib and hence, he'll be able to resume cricketing on October 29 in 2020.

Shakib was the captain of Bangladesh Test and T20i team when he got the ban. The embargo came on him before Bangladesh team's tour to India last year and couple of months later of his fairy-tale World Cup. He was the 3rd highest individual scorer of the tournament with 606 runs playing eight matches by virtue of two centuries and five half centuries! He remained 42 runs short from Rohit Sharma of India and 41 runs deficit from David Warner. Rohit played nine matches while Warner appeared ten times.

He also scalped 11 wickets with the ball to set the almost unbreakable record of any all-rounder in the World in a tournament. .

Shakib was supposed to resume action with 2nd Test match against Sri Lanka, which had been postponed amidst quarantine spat. BCB President already informed that the former global number one all-rounder will arrive in Bangladesh from the USA on November 10 will play the forthcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 which is scheduled to start on November 15.















