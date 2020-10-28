Emirates brings Amman in its A380 network





The iconic A380 will serve travellers to and from Amman with three weekly flights on Wednesdays, Thursday and Fridays, according to a press release, issued from the airline's Dubai headquarters.

The airline currently operates the A380 to Cairo, Paris, London Heathrow, Guangzhou and Moscow.

The Emirates A380 experience is sought after amongst travellers for its spacious and comfortable cabins. Emirates reintroduced its signature products and services on the A380, including the iconic A380 Onboard Lounge and Shower Spa. Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates sales offices, via travel agents as well as online travel agents.

Customers from Emirates' network can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors.









Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE). Dubai visa can be obtained from Emirates office in Dhaka as well, the release added.

Emirates now operates 9 flights a week from Dhaka and via Dubai offers convenient connections to nearly 100 destinations worldwide.



