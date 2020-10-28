Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 October, 2020, 7:42 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India's SpiceJet, Vistra to start BD-India flights from Nov 5

Published : Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

India's low-cost airline SpiceJet will launch eight new flights between Bangladesh and India under the air bubble agreement between the two countries on November 5, next.
The Gurugram-headquartered airline will operate four times a week non-stop flight services between Kolkata and Chittagong, besides connecting Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai with Dhaka, a press release of the airline said.
Chattogram (Chittagong), the port city, will be the 11th international destination of SpiceJet, it said, adding that all the new services will be operated from November 5.
PTI adds: The two South Asian nations had sealed an air bubble pact on October 17, under which the carriers of India and Bangladesh will operate 28 flights (per week) each between the two countries.
The air bubble arrangement between two countries helps airlines to operate international flights, with certain restrictions, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
"SpiceJet is delighted to add Chittagong as its 11th international destination and announce the launch of our new flights connecting Dhaka with Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata," SpiceJet Chief Commercial Officer Shilpa Bhatia said. "We have always witnessed good demand on our flights to Bangladesh and we are confident that our new flights will bring smooth connectivity for the passengers travelling on these routes" she added. SpiceJet will deploy a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all these routes, the airline said in the release. Chittagong is Bangladesh's second-largest city, besides being one of the country's major financial hubs.
Being an important centre in Bangladesh for international trade, the city is a key destination for business travellers, SpiceJet said.
Another PTI report from Mumbai says: Tata-SIA (Singapore Airlines) joint venture airline Vistara on Tuesday said it will launch flight services to Bangladesh from India, starting November 5, under the recently signed air bubble agreement between the two countries.




Vistara's announcement comes a day after budget carrier SpiceJet said it will operate flights to Dhaka and port city Chittagong from India from November 5, using bilateral traffic rights under the air bubble pact.
Vistara will operate special, non-stop flights between Delhi and Bangladesh's capital city, Dhaka, from November 5, the airline said in a release. The services will be operated on Thursdays and Sundays between the two cities, using the airline's Airbus A320neo aircraft, as part of the bilateral 'transport bubble' formed between India and Bangladesh, it said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EU backs Nigerian WTO candidate Okonjo-Iweala
China asks banks to suspend counter-cyclical factor in yuan fixing
Japan's ANA predicts record $4.87b net loss for 2020/21
Emirates brings Amman in its A380 network
India's SpiceJet, Vistra to start BD-India flights from Nov 5
BP reports quarterly net loss of $450m
HSBC to revamp business model as lower interest rates hit profit
Spain to raise taxes, raise infra spending in 2021 budget


Latest News
Serajul Huq emerged as first man to challenge Moshtaq
France tightens security, facing 'very high' terror risk
Long-term immunity in doubt as study finds COVID-19 antibodies fall rapidly
Dhaka regains 40 percent cancelled RMG orders: Momen
FIFA President Infantino tests positive for COVID-19
Shakib’s ban ends Wednesday
Bagerhat UP member, 4 others arrested in rape case
DU student commits suicide being forced to marry instead of her choice
RU to hold admission test in-person
Transactions among banks and MFS providers postponed
Most Read News
First in country's history, verdict given in 3 working days
Derailment halts Khulna's rail link with other parts
'Conviction to prevent popping up teen gangs'
President returns home after check-up
Haji Salim's protocol officer Dipu arrested from Tangail
Police foil French Embassy gherao programme
Two daughters finally enter father’s house
Erfan to lose councillor post, gazette today: Minister
Councillor Erfan Salim suspended
Policeman suspended over school girl gang rape case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft