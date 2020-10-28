India's SpiceJet, Vistra to start BD-India flights from Nov 5





The Gurugram-headquartered airline will operate four times a week non-stop flight services between Kolkata and Chittagong, besides connecting Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai with Dhaka, a press release of the airline said.

Chattogram (Chittagong), the port city, will be the 11th international destination of SpiceJet, it said, adding that all the new services will be operated from November 5.

PTI adds: The two South Asian nations had sealed an air bubble pact on October 17, under which the carriers of India and Bangladesh will operate 28 flights (per week) each between the two countries.

The air bubble arrangement between two countries helps airlines to operate international flights, with certain restrictions, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

"SpiceJet is delighted to add Chittagong as its 11th international destination and announce the launch of our new flights connecting Dhaka with Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata," SpiceJet Chief Commercial Officer Shilpa Bhatia said. "We have always witnessed good demand on our flights to Bangladesh and we are confident that our new flights will bring smooth connectivity for the passengers travelling on these routes" she added. SpiceJet will deploy a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all these routes, the airline said in the release. Chittagong is Bangladesh's second-largest city, besides being one of the country's major financial hubs.

Being an important centre in Bangladesh for international trade, the city is a key destination for business travellers, SpiceJet said.

Another PTI report from Mumbai says: Tata-SIA (Singapore Airlines) joint venture airline Vistara on Tuesday said it will launch flight services to Bangladesh from India, starting November 5, under the recently signed air bubble agreement between the two countries.









Vistara's announcement comes a day after budget carrier SpiceJet said it will operate flights to Dhaka and port city Chittagong from India from November 5, using bilateral traffic rights under the air bubble pact.

Vistara will operate special, non-stop flights between Delhi and Bangladesh's capital city, Dhaka, from November 5, the airline said in a release. The services will be operated on Thursdays and Sundays between the two cities, using the airline's Airbus A320neo aircraft, as part of the bilateral 'transport bubble' formed between India and Bangladesh, it said.



