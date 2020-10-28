HSBC to revamp business model as lower interest rates hit profit





Reporting a 35per cent tumble in quarterly profit, Europe's largest bank also accelerated plans to shrink in size, targeted deeper cost cuts, and said it will resume conservative dividend payments when able.

The planned business model changes mark one of the biggest shifts in strategy to date from HSBC, which has long touted its ability to generate interest income from its more than $1.5 trillion in customer deposits.

But with interest rates worldwide now rock bottom and even turning negative, the bank is struggling to charge more for loans to borrowers than it pays out to depositors and it warned that net interest income would remain under pressure.

In a potentially seismic shift for the banking industry, HSBC also said it could start charging for products such as standard current accounts that customers in some markets such as Britain expect to be free.

"We will have to look at charging for basic banking services in some markets, because a large number of our customers in this environment will be losing us money," Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson told Reuters.

That could prove a tough pill to swallow in some markets, industry experts said.

"It will need to be done carefully to not damage the trust of the brand or get customers to switch, especially in countries where competitors offer the service for no charge," said Sudeepto Mukherjee, senior vice president, financial services, at consulting firm Publicis Sapient.

The restructuring measures helped HSBC shares climb more than 6per cent, although they have still lost nearly half their value year to date.

Underscoring its challenges, the bank's third-quarter revenue fell to $11.9 billion, down 11per cent from a year earlier.

Its 35per cent slide in pretax profit to $3.1 billion beat a consensus estimate of $2.07 billion as HSBC flagged an easing in bad loan provisions.

"While the outlook for impairments still remains highly uncertain... HSBC delivered strong third-quarter results in overall terms and the upbeat outlook commentary in terms of strategy execution is reassuring," analyst John Cronin at Dublin-based broker Goodbody said.

HSBC now expects losses from bad loans to be at the lower end of the $8-$13 billion range it set out earlier this year.

"There are encouraging signs that the credit assumptions we have got are holding up, the government support we are seeing for the corporate sector has bought them time," Stevenson told investors on a conference call.

Faced with fewer options to bolster revenue growth, Asia-focused HSBC has been looking to reduce costs globally and in June resumed plans to cut around 35,000 jobs it had put on ice after the coronavirus outbreak.









The bank has no immediate plans to cut more jobs, Stevenson told Reuters, but that could happen as its transformation plans continue. -Reuters





