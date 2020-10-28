Video
EBL opens one-stop service centre at Banani

Published : Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has launched a one-stop service centre for EBL cards called EBL Skycare at Banani Safura Tower recently.  The centre is providing safe, fast, and hassle-free card related services to EBL customers.
EBL Head of Retail and SME Banking M. Khorshed Anowar inaugurating the centre along with his officials, says a press release. 
The services are now available at two EBL Skycare centres located at Dhanmondi Satmasjid Road and Banani Safura Tower in Dhaka.




Bank representatives at the EBL Skycare centres are addressing all card related customer issues. For the first time ever in Bangladesh, visiting customers can even get new prepaid cards by instantly depositing money using the Cash Recycler Machine inside the centres.
Card services such as Card Activation Request, Card Block/Unblock, Card Replacement, Limit Conversion, Foreign Part Activation/Closing, Passport Endorsement, Card Closing, Card Cheque Book Request, Supplementary Card Request, CPP Request, etc. will also be available at the centres.


