Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 October, 2020, 7:42 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US agency needs new powers to protect local news industry: Senator

Published : Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

WASHINGTON, Oct 27: The US Federal Trade Commission needs new powers to protect the struggling US local news industry from unfair competition from large technology companies, a senior US lawmaker said.
Maria Cantwell, the top Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee, said in a report released Tuesday that "local news has been hijacked by a few large news aggregation platforms, most notably Google and Facebook, which have become the dominant players in online advertising."
The report added the "trillion-dollar companies scrape local news content and data for their own sites and leverage their market dominance to force local news to accept little to nothing for their intellectual property."
Google scrapes the web to get headlines and story snippets, while Facebook features content posted by publishers or users and "receives billions in profits from the news content created by others," the report said.
The chief executives of Facebook FB.O Twitter TWTR.N and Alphabet-owned Google GOOGL.O will testify Wednesday at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing that is expected to discuss their impact on local journalism.




US local news outlets, which already faced a decline in print revenue, have seen advertising revenue plummet in the face of the COVID pandemic. The report said US newspapers would most likely cut at least 7,000 employees in 2020, leaving only about 30,000 newsroom jobs.
Cantwell told Reuters that "beyond just making sure that they (local news outlets) live to fight another day" Congress must address "unfair competition" facing local news outlets that "hold governments accountable" and provide other services.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EU backs Nigerian WTO candidate Okonjo-Iweala
China asks banks to suspend counter-cyclical factor in yuan fixing
Japan's ANA predicts record $4.87b net loss for 2020/21
Emirates brings Amman in its A380 network
India's SpiceJet, Vistra to start BD-India flights from Nov 5
BP reports quarterly net loss of $450m
HSBC to revamp business model as lower interest rates hit profit
Spain to raise taxes, raise infra spending in 2021 budget


Latest News
Serajul Huq emerged as first man to challenge Moshtaq
France tightens security, facing 'very high' terror risk
Long-term immunity in doubt as study finds COVID-19 antibodies fall rapidly
Dhaka regains 40 percent cancelled RMG orders: Momen
FIFA President Infantino tests positive for COVID-19
Shakib’s ban ends Wednesday
Bagerhat UP member, 4 others arrested in rape case
DU student commits suicide being forced to marry instead of her choice
RU to hold admission test in-person
Transactions among banks and MFS providers postponed
Most Read News
First in country's history, verdict given in 3 working days
Derailment halts Khulna's rail link with other parts
'Conviction to prevent popping up teen gangs'
President returns home after check-up
Haji Salim's protocol officer Dipu arrested from Tangail
Police foil French Embassy gherao programme
Two daughters finally enter father’s house
Erfan to lose councillor post, gazette today: Minister
Councillor Erfan Salim suspended
Policeman suspended over school girl gang rape case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft