Wednesday, 28 October, 2020, 7:41 AM
realme debuts its latest smartphone in BD

Published : Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Desk

Aspiring youth smartphone brand, realme has debuted its latest C series phone - realme C12 in Bangladesh on Monday, through an online event.
 At an attractive price tag of BDT 10,990, with a 6,000mAh mega battery, octa-core processor, massive 6.5-inch display, AI triple camera and stylish design realme C12 will boast the lifestyle of the young generation, says a press release.
The gigantic 6,000mAh battery of realme C12 packs will give the users non-stop entertainment. The battery could last for 57 days in standby mode.
It can provide up to 46 hours of call time and over 10 hours of PUBG gaming. With features like App Quick Freeze, Screen Battery Optimization, battery saving has become even better.
The mini-drop 6.5-inch large display has an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio for an enticing viewing experience. With excellent Dark Mode in upgraded realme UI, the interface would look even more amazing. The realme UI will also optimize the phone for a smooth overall performance and offers many more features like dual mode music share, 3-finger selected screenshot, rear mounted fingerprint sensor, super power saving mode etc.




realme C12 is equipped with 13MP AI triple camera. There is a B&W portrait lens for stunning portraits and a 4cm macro lens to discover the beauty of the macro world. The 5MP selfie crystal clear camera supports AI beautification function, HDR mode, portrait mode and a Panoselfie to uplift one's selfie game.
In Coral Red and Marine Blue, realme C12 will be available in Daraz from the 27th of October and across Bangladesh in every realme brand shops from the 29th of October 2020. realme now has more than 150 brand shops across Bangladesh.


