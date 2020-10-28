C-19 crisis takes bite out of Swiss chocolate sales





ZURICH, Oct 27: Swiss chocolate sales fell 14.3per cent in the first eight months of the year as the COVID-19 pandemic hit travel retail and the industry's business with hotels and restaurants.The decline was even more marked in the four months to August, at 21.5per cent, with both domestic sales and exports hit, industry association Chocosuisse said in a statement on Tuesday.Over 70per cent of Swiss chocolate is exported, with business particularly affected this summer by the downturn in travel and tourism, said the association, which counts Barry Callebaut and Lindt & Spruengli among its members."In these important markets, no recovery is in sight even longer term," Chocosuisse said. Over the eight month period, domestic sales of Swiss chocolate also fell, while imports of chocolate made abroad increased, the association said, criticising high raw material prices in Switzerland due to "protectionist regulation". -Reuters