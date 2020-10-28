Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 October, 2020, 7:41 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Deposits in NBFIs dropped by Tk 380cr in Apr-June

Published : Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Correspondent

The amount of deposits in the country's non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) dropped by Tk 380 crore in April-June quarter this year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
NBFIs officials said it mainly resulted from public distrust in NBFIs and also rush for fund withdrawal which not only shrunk their funds but also contributed to reduce the inflow of deposits.
As per Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the amount of deposits in the NBFIs dropped to Tk 43,264.29 crore at the end of June this year from Tk 43,644.12 crore as of March this year after an improvement in the January-March quarter.
In 2019, the amount of deposits in NBFIs dropped to Tk 43,121 crore from Tk 45,549 crore at the end of  2018. It happened mainly from withdrawal of funds by banks which had earlier deposited money to beef up their capital base.
Such withdrawal caused liquidity shortage in the NBFIs prompting them to seek support of the regulatory body to cope with the situation. IIDFC managing director Golam Sarwar Bhuiyan told journalist, 'The situation has changed in the last few months as banks eased their pressure to withdraw funds from NBFIs.'
As the demand for credit remained subdued due poor business outlook when the country is also making preparations to tackle a possible second wave of coronavirus outbreak, the NBFIs' demand for fresh funds has also dropped, Golam Sarwar said.
'We are still in need for fund to lower the cost of fund, not to tackle liquidity crisis,' he said, adding that it would not be possible for the NBFIs to remain competitive given the falling lending rate in the banks.
To remain competitive, the NBFIs are trying to replace the costly funds with low-cost ones, Golam Sarwar said.
Earlier at a press briefing on July 14, Bangladesh Leasing and Finance Companies Association (BLFCA), a platform of the NBFIs, urged banks not to withdraw deposits from NBFIs as such moves amid  coronavirus outbreak were causing liquidity crisis in the sector.
At the meeting, BLFCA chairman Mominul Islam, who is also the managing director and CEO of IPDC Finance, urged the central bank to support the sector to tackle the risk.
Following the request, the central bank on July 21 reduced the cash reserve ratio for NBFIs by one percentage points allowing them to keep 1.5 per cent cash reserve ratio on bi-weekly basis and at least 1 per cent daily against term liabilities.
It allowed the NBFIs to utilise around Tk 350 crore which were  kept as Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) with the BB, for income generation purposes and to get rid of the liquidity shortage.




But several NBFIs are still going through the liquidity crisis situation, said NBFI officials.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EU backs Nigerian WTO candidate Okonjo-Iweala
China asks banks to suspend counter-cyclical factor in yuan fixing
Japan's ANA predicts record $4.87b net loss for 2020/21
Emirates brings Amman in its A380 network
India's SpiceJet, Vistra to start BD-India flights from Nov 5
BP reports quarterly net loss of $450m
HSBC to revamp business model as lower interest rates hit profit
Spain to raise taxes, raise infra spending in 2021 budget


Latest News
Serajul Huq emerged as first man to challenge Moshtaq
France tightens security, facing 'very high' terror risk
Long-term immunity in doubt as study finds COVID-19 antibodies fall rapidly
Dhaka regains 40 percent cancelled RMG orders: Momen
FIFA President Infantino tests positive for COVID-19
Shakib’s ban ends Wednesday
Bagerhat UP member, 4 others arrested in rape case
DU student commits suicide being forced to marry instead of her choice
RU to hold admission test in-person
Transactions among banks and MFS providers postponed
Most Read News
First in country's history, verdict given in 3 working days
Derailment halts Khulna's rail link with other parts
'Conviction to prevent popping up teen gangs'
President returns home after check-up
Haji Salim's protocol officer Dipu arrested from Tangail
Police foil French Embassy gherao programme
Two daughters finally enter father’s house
Erfan to lose councillor post, gazette today: Minister
Councillor Erfan Salim suspended
Policeman suspended over school girl gang rape case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft