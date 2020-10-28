Video
ECNEC approves 3 projects costing Tk5,189 crore

Published : Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presiding virtually from her Ganabhaban official residence, over the ECNEC Meeting held at the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka on Tuesday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presiding virtually from her Ganabhaban official residence, over the ECNEC Meeting held at the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka on Tuesday. photo : pid

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved three projects on Tuesday at a cost of Taka 5,189.69 crore.
ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the  meeting via video conference from Ganabhaban and the concerned ministers-secretaries attended it from NEC Bhaban at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city.
Planning Minister M A Mannan is recovering from Covid-19 infection and was not reportedly able to attends Later Planning Secretary Asadul Islam gave briefed reporters at the ECNEC building.
He said the cost of the three projects would be met from the government exchequer and debt to be provided by the country's development partners.
The government will provide Tk 2,855.8 crore, funding by individual agencies will cover Tk 63.85 crore and foreign debt will account for Tk 2,270.76 crore.
The secretary said that out of three projects two were revised projects while the other was newly adopted project. The revised projects belong to the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges. It includes 'Sonapur (Noakhali) -Sonagazi (Feni) -Jowarganj (Chittagong) Road Development (Second Amendment) Project and Elenga-Hatikamrul Rangpur hihjway project.
The original cost of Sonapur-Sonagazi project was Tk 172.65 crore. The first revision of the project increased the cost to amendment Tk185.96 crore and the second revision soared it to Tk293.05 crore.
The project, which started in September 2015, was supposed to be completed in June 2018, but now the time frame has been extended to June 2021.
The original cost of the Elenga-Hatikamarul-Rangpur Highway Upgradation in Four Lane (First Amendment)' project or 'Sasek Road Link Project-2: was Tk 11,899 crore. The First revised project increased the cost by Tk 4,763.37 crore to Tk16,662.38 crore.
The project, which started in September 2015, was supposed to be completed by December 2024, but now it is scheduled to be completed by August 2021.




The new project on road safety belongs to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives. It will deal with development of traffic infrastructure in the Dhaka North City Corporation area.
The cost of the project is Tk319 crore 23 lakh  and to be implemented between the period from October 2020 to June 2023.


