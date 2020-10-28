Video
Washiqur Murder

Hearing on  charge framing  on Nov 4

Published : Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

A Dhaka court on Tuesday fixed Nov 4 for charge framing hearing in the case filed over the murder of blogger Washiqur Rahman Babu.
Dhaka's Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court was scheduled to deliver its verdict in the case on Tuesday. But Judge Md Rabiul Alam set the new hearing date after the prosecution filed a petition.
According to the Code of Criminal Procedure section 227, a court may alter or add to any charge at any time before judgment is pronounced.
The prosecution petition said Saiful Islam, an accused in the case, was in jail during the occurrence of the incident. So, he is not directly involved in the killing. Later, he confessed before the court under section 164.




After taking cognisance of the petition, the court fixed Nov 4 for a hearing on the indictment.
On Oct 4, the court fixed Oct 27 for delivering its verdict in the case.
Three of the five accused -- Zikrullah alias Hasan, Md Ariful Islam alias Arif alias Mushfiq, and Md Saiful Islam alias Mansur-- are now in jail while two others -- Akram Hossain Hasib alias Abdullah and Junayed alias Taher -- are on the run.
On July 20, 2016, the court framed charges against the five members of the banned militant group Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in the case.   -UNB



