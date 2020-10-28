Construction of Single Point Mooring resumes





The work of the project was suspended in the middle of May last as the Chinese experts who were working in the project left Bangladesh in May due to coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Engineer Sharif Hasnat, the Project Director, said the work resumed on October 15 last with the arrival of the Chinese experts.

He said, nearly 100 Chinese experts had already joined the works.

Sharif hoped that the work of the projects would begin from the first week of November in full swing with the arrival of all the Chinese experts.

According to Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) sources, a total of 52 percent work of the project has so far been completed.

The sources further said the construction work was scheduled to be completed by August next year.

But the dateline should be extended further due to suspension of works for five months.

The project styled 'Installation of Single Point Moorings with double pipeline' includes construction of Storage Tank, Pump House and Pipeline. The estimated cost of the project is around Tk5,500 crore.

The Chinese Exim Bank signed an agreement to provide financial assistance for the project.

After the installation of the SPM, the huge petroleum-carrier ships will be able to offload fuel directly to the pipeline to take the same to the Eastern Refinery.

Big ships usually anchor at deep sea at Kutubdia from where lighter vessels receive the imported crude and refined petroleum to carry to the Eastern Refinery with the whole process taking 12 to15 days.

Presently, two lighter vessels of the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) carry the imported petroleum products to ERL site from the Kutubdia site of the Bay.

But when the SPM will be set up with underground pipeline, it will take just 24 to 48 hours.

The proposed pipeline from deep sea will save both time and money of the government as it will help unload crude and refined petroleum from the vessels in the deep sea without berthing in the port.

The BPC sources said, with its installation, a total of Tk116 crore will be saved.

