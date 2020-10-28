Mir Nasir's son Mir Helal Uddin sent to jail





Judge ASM Ruhul Imran of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-2 passed the order, rejecting his bail prayer as he surrendered to the court and sought bail.

On March 6, 2006, the ACC filed a case against Mir Nasir and his son Mir Helal with Gulshan Police Station on charges of illegal acquisition and concealment of assets.

Mir Nasir was sentenced to 13 years and Mir Helal to three years in prison.

Mir Nasir and Mir Helal filed separate appeals against the verdict in the High Court. The High Court allowed the appeal and cancelled the verdict.

ACC appealed against High Court's verdict in the Appellate Division. Following the hearing, the Appellate Division cancelled the judgment of the High Court on July 3, 2014.

At the same time, the Appellate Division directed re-hearing of the separate appeals made by Mir Nasir and Mir Helal in the High Court.

Following the hearing, the High Court gave its verdict on November 19 last year.















