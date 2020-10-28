Video
Australia releases C-19 Dev Response Plan for BD

Published : Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Australian High Commission in Dhaka on Tuesday announced the release of Australia's Covid-19 Development Response Plan for Bangladesh for 2020- 2021, focusing on investments in long-term economic growth, underpinned by inclusive education, skills development and private sector     engagement.
The High Commission said Canberra would work in partnership with Dhaka to ensure its Covid-19 programs remain closely aligned with key government initiatives as Australia is committed to supporting Bangladesh's longer-term development priorities, as outlined in its 8th Five-Year-Plan, according to a press release of Australian High Commission in Dhaka.
This Covid-19 Response Plan is part of Australia's recently released development strategy, Partnerships for Recovery, which outlines how the country will work with its partners across the globe to address the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Noting that Australia and Bangladesh have shared interests in a secure, prosperous and inclusive Indian Ocean region, the High Commission said Australia appreciates its strong development, people-to-people and trade ties with Bangladesh.
Australia will continue to support Bangladesh through its response and recovery from Covid-19, the release said.


