Wednesday, 28 October, 2020, 7:40 AM
Trump’s path to victory narrows

Biden leads in key Midwest states; Trump needs to play defence in strongholds

Published : Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Oct 27: President Donald Trump's path to victory in the US presidential election has narrowed as Democratic challenger Joe Biden opened a lead in key Midwest states and forced Trump to play defence in Republican strongholds once thought safe.
President Trump needs 270 votes in the Electoral College to win re-election and with less than two weeks to go until November 3 he can only count on 164 votes from reliably Republican states including Texas, which is tight.
Indeed, the Electoral College mathematics are challenging for Trump. Trump's political advisers believe he must win Florida, Ohio and North Carolina - states that polls and analysts say are toss-ups and where Biden is competing. And he needs a combination of the Midwest states that gave him the presidency in 2016 - Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin - where Biden now holds an advantage.
It is a quirk of the American constitutional system that a candidate for president can lose the popular vote but still win the presidency by gaining a majority of 538 delegates in the Electoral College. Each state is awarded a number of delegates in the Electoral College based on population. In 48 states and the District of Columbia, whoever wins the most votes, wins their delegates. Maine and Nebraska award two delegates each based on the popular vote and remaining delegates by congressional district.
In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the nationwide popular election by 2.86 million votes, but Trump gained 304 votes in the Electoral College to take the White House in a surprise upset. This year the dynamic is different, Coleman said.
To see how Trump faces an uphill climb to get to 270 in the Electoral College, it helps to do the maths. Trump starts off with 164 delegates from reliably Republican states. The candidate's travel schedules since the conventions in August offer clues to where the campaigns think they must win, where they think they can take a state from their rival and where they need to shore up their base.   -AL JAZEERA


« PreviousNext »

