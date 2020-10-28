Tk 319cr project to improve road safety in DNCC approved





The approval came from the meeting of the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECENC) held virtually with ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry has taken up the project styled 'Road Safety including Improvement of Traffic Infrastructures in Dhaka North City Corporation Areas'.

Emerging from the ECNEC meeting, Member of the Planning Commission Md Mamun-al-Rashid told reporters that DNCC would implement the project by June 2023. The fund will come from the government exchequer and DNCC, he added

The main objectives of the project include easing the movement of people and traffic, reducing traffic congestion and enhancing safety by developing the city streets in a planned way as well as construction of foot overbridges, development of the existing foot overbridges, installing escalators at the foot overbridges to ensure the safe movement of pedestrians.

The major project operations include development of 13.68-km road, construction of 9.05-km roadside drainage and 6.58-km pipe drainage, development of 26.58-km footpath, 7.74-km road median, installation of 22.77-km MS grill fencing, 22.31-km SS grill fencing and 1710 traffic signs, construction of 50 passenger camps (Jatri Chowni) and 36 new foot overbridges, development of 47 footbridges, and installation of 17 escalators at foot overbridges.















