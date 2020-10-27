Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 October, 2020, 4:40 PM
Advance Search
latest 11 juvenile accused jailed in different terms, three acquitted       
Home Front Page

Policeman suspended over school girl gang rape case

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Rangpur Detective Branch (DB) police, accused of being involved in the gang rape of a schoolgirl, was suspended on Monday.
Abu Maruf Hossain, the deputy commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police, said ASI Raihanul Islam was suspended for his alleged involvement in the incident.
The victim's family said
 Raihanul, who identified himself as 'Raju', had an affair with the ninth-grader aged around 15.
He was recently transferred from Haragach police station to Rangpur metropolitan DB.
On Sunday morning, he called the victim to the house of one Aleya Begum at the Kedarer Pool area and raped her. He later had her raped by a group of young men.
Raihanul got out of the house when the victim fell ill and informed police. The girl was rescued around 8:30pm and taken to the police station.
Police detained Aleya and her associate Surovi that night.
The victim's father filed a rape case accusing Raju and several others.
Maruf said the victim had informed them about a policeman named Raju. "ASI Raihanul was taken into custody for questioning to ascertain whether he was Raju," he said.
He was suspended after the rape allegation was raised against him. "The case has been transferred to the Police Bureau of Investigation," Maruf said.
Human rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra said that nearly 1,000 rape cases were reported in the country between January and September this year, including over 200 gang rapes.
But the original number is believed to be much higher as many victims do not report assaults.
A series of rape incidents rocked the country in recent weeks, prompting the government to make death penalty as the highest punishment for the crime.   -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Decision on method of university admission tests soon
Policeman suspended over school girl gang rape case
Progress report submitted to PMO
Trump, Biden to step up campaigning in final week before polls
No wrongdoers will be spared, says Kamal
Pompeo in India for talks on China ‘threats’
WHO chief warns against ‘vaccine nationalism’
coronavirus update


Latest News
Police foils French Embassy gherao programme
'Baptism by fire' for newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Barrett
Japan approves plan to provide free vaccines
2 held in attempted rape case
20 more die from coronavirus in Bangladesh
Int’l cooperation only way to defeat COVID-19, climate emergency: UN chief
Australia releases COVID-19 devt response plan for BD
Water exists on the moon, scientists confirm
Malaysia PM gets reprieve from key ally
Youth's body recovered from Ulipur mayor's house
Most Read News
Jalal-ud-Din becomes selector in the USA
Haji Salim's son Erfan taken into custody
Erfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for one yr
MP Haji Salim's son sued for assaulting navy official
RAB seizes foreign liquor from Erfan Salim's house
Zafrullah Chowdhury hospitalised
Bijaya Dashami today
‘Torture cell’ of Erfan Salim uncovered
MP Haji Salim's son assaults navy official in Dhanmondi
Erdogan doubles down in backlash against Macron's Islam comments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft