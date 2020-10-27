Progress report submitted to PMO





In the first two months (July-August) of the current fiscal year, Tk 266.44 crore have been spent on three metro rail projects. A total of Tk 11,846 crore have been spent from the start of the construction of the projects till August last.

The government has allocated Tk 6,933 crore Annual Development Programme (ADP) fund for the projects in the current fiscal (2020-21).

The total cost of the construction of three metro rail routes has been estimated at about Tk 1,15,785 crore.

This information was revealed in the fast track progress report prepared by the ERD which has been sent to the Prime Ministers' Office (PMO) recently.

The government plans to construct six metro rail routes in the city routes by 2030.

Dr Shamsul Alam, Member (Senior Secretary) of the General Economics Division of Planning Commission, said hundreds of working hours are being wasted every day in Dhaka city due to traffic jams.

He said that 60 percent of the urban population live in the four major metros including Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna and Rajshahi.

"Dhaka is currently facing severe air pollution along with waterlogging and traffic jam," he added.

He further said there is no alternative to metro rail facility to reduce the unbearable traffic congestion in the capital.

"There is a huge economic loss. As such, if these routes are completed, it will be possible to transport more people in less time. Once it implemented, there will be no more traffic jams in the capital Dhaka," he mentioned.

Dr Zahid Hossain, former lead economist of the World Bank said, "Construction of metro rails will be very fruitful in reducing traffic congestion in the capital."

There are several challenges in implementing the projects including completing the project on time, maintaining the management of the railways and raising the skilled manpower to manage those, he added.

"Moreover, it is necessary to keep a watchful eye on the implementation of the projects to prevent irregularities and corruption," he added.

Metrorail-Line-6:

According to the fast track report, the work of Dhaka Mass Transit Development Project (Line-6) is being constructed from Uttara to Kamalapur via Motijheel.

It is being implemented from July 2012 to June 2024.

It will cost Tk 21,985 crore to implement the project in this part. Of this, Tk 5,390 crore is being spent from government funds and Tk 18,594 crore from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) loans.

In the current fiscal year, in the ADP, 5,542.83 crore have been allocated in favour of this project.

During July- August in the current fiscal year, Tk 29.32 crore have been spent for this part of the project and a total of Tk 11,427.55 crore have been spent from the beginning of the project till last August.

The overall progress of the project has been 51.97 percent.

According to the report, 100 percent land development works have been completed in the depot area. Besides, 71 percent construction work has been done. 73.55 percent construction work of 9 stations from Uttara North to Agargaon has been completed. 48.2 percent construction work of seven stations from Agargaon to Karwan Bazar has also been completed.

Electrical and mechanical system work has been 44 percent. Railway coaches and depot equipment came in at 27.74 percent.

Besides, the initiative to extend MRT Line-6 from Motijheel to Kamalapur is under process as per the directions of the Prime Minister.

The length of the new part will be 1.16 kilometers.

Metrorail Line-1:

MRT Line-1 route is being constructed from the airport to Kamalapur Railway Station and from New Bazar to Purbachal Depot.

The cost of its implementation has been estimated at Tk 52,569.43 crore.

Of this, Tk 13,111.11 crore will be spent from government funds and Tk 39,450.32 crore from JICA loans.

The project has started on September 2019 and will implement by December 2026.

On this 31.24 km route, 19.8 km will be made underground and the remaining 11.36 km will be elevated.

Of 17 stations, 12 will be underground and seven will be on elevated route.

The ADP has allocated Tk 591 crore for the implementation of the project in the current fiscal year.

Of this, Tk 346.50 crore have been spent till last August from the beginning of the project.

According to the fast track report, the formal process of land acquisition has been started through the deputy commissioner for the implementation of the project.

Metro rail Line-5:

MRT Line-5 is being constructed from Hemayetpur to Aminbazar-Gabtali-Mirpur-1, Mirpur-10-Kachukhet-Banani-Gulshan-2-Natunbazar to Bhatara.

The construction cost is Tk 41,238. 54 crore.

Of this, Tk 12,121 crore will be spent from government funds and Tk 29,117 crore from JICA loans. The construction timeframe is from September 2019 to December 2028. Under this, 20- km metro rail will be constructed for the northern route. Of this, 13 and a half kilometers will be underground and six and a half kilometers will be elevated.

Of the 14 stations on this route, nine will be underground and five will be on elevated part.

The ADP allocation for the current fiscal year is Tk 800 crore.

Of this, Tk 72 crore has been spent till last August from the beginning of the project.

The overall progress has so far stands at 0.17 percent.

According to the fast track report, this is a new project.

