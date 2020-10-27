No wrongdoers will be spared, says Kamal





"If anyone commits a crime, he/she will be brought under law, no matter who the person is," he told journalists at his Dhanmondi residence when they sought his comment on the attack on a Navy officer.

The Home Minister said, "If anyone commits a crime, he will be punished. No matter who they are or whether they are public representatives, everyone has to face the law."

In the case statement, Lt Wasif said a private car hit his motorcycle in Dhanmondi as he and his wife were going to Dhaka Cantonment from Nilkhet around 7:45pm on Sunday.

Some people came out of the car and verbally abused him and his wife and left the place.

Wasif, who alleged that he and his wife received death threats, was travelling towards Kalabagan with his wife on a motorcycle when a black Land Rover hit the bike from behind, according to case details. Wasif subsequently managed to regain control of his vehicle after the crash.

He stood before the car after parking his motorbike on the road. Four people then used abusive words and started beating up Wasif.

They also assaulted his wife and threatened to kill Wasif and his wife, he alleged. Later, the four left the scene leaving the car behind as people started to gather around.

During the incident the member of the parliament, whose car it was, was not present. A video footage of the incident was circulated on social media where it was found that the navy officers' teeth went missing during the assault on him.

A case has been filed against Irfan Salim, son of MP Haji Salim, for 'attacking' Lt Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy at Dhanmondi in the capital on Sunday night.















