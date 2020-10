Pompeo in India for talks on China ‘threats’

No wrongdoers will be spared, says Kamal

Trump, Biden to step up campaigning in final week before polls

Decision on method of university admission tests soon

bangladesh * 15 more die, total 5,818 * 1,436 newly infected, total 400,251 * Samples tested in 24 hours - 13,758 * 1,493 patients newly recovered * Infection rate 10.44pc, mortality rate 1.45pc * Among the deaths, 9 male, 6 female World * Total active cases - 10,325,437 * Total deaths - 1,160,511

