Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 October, 2020, 4:39 PM
Advance Search
latest 11 juvenile accused jailed in different terms, three acquitted       
Home Front Page

Irfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for a year for illegally possessing liquor, walkie-talkies

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Staff Correspondent

Members of RAB arrested Irfan Salim, son of Awami League leader and MP Haji Salim, from his Sawarighat residence in the capital on Monday in two cases under the firearms and narcotics law. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Members of RAB arrested Irfan Salim, son of Awami League leader and MP Haji Salim, from his Sawarighat residence in the capital on Monday in two cases under the firearms and narcotics law. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A mobile court on Monday sentenced Irfan Salim, a ward councillor and son of lawmaker Haji Salim, and his bodyguard Mohammad Zahid to one year imprisonment for illegally possessing alcohol and walkie-talkies.
Earlier on the day, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Irfan Salim, also son-in-law of ruling party lawmaker Ekramul Karim Chowdhury of Noakhali-4 constituency, from Haji Salim's residence 'Madina Tower' in Old Dhaka's Lalbagh area in a case filed against him on charges of assaulting Lt Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy in the capital's Dhanmondi area on Sunday night, RAB officer Lt Col Ashik Billah said.
RAB mobile court sentenced Irfan and Zahid six months' imprisonment for possessing illegal arms and another six months for possessing liquor, Lt Col Ashiq Billah, Director of Rapid Action Battalion's Legal and Media Wing, said at a press conference.
RAB seized illegal firearms, ammunition and liquor during a raid on the home of Irfan Salim in Old Dhaka's Sawarighat. The house was also used as a torture cell by the ward councillor, RAB sources said.
Erfan, councillor of Ward No 30 of Dhaka South City Corporation, resides on the third and fourth floors of the nine-storey building, according to RAB's Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam. The law enforcers also confiscated 38 walkie-talkies and a handcuff during the raid.
"The firearms are unlicensed. The walkie-talkies are illegal as well, since only law enforcers are allowed to use these black wireless devices," said Sarwoer.
During the drive, five virtual private servers (VPS), one briefcase with handcuffs, one single barrel gun, one loaded foreign-made pistol, 12 cans of beer and eight bottles of alcohol were recovered, said RAB Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam, who led the drive.
The VPS machines are connected with repeaters with which one can talk on a network of 5km to 10km without being tracked, he said. The handcuffs are usually used by the SSF, he added.   Some 400 pieces of Yaba tablets were also seized from the possession of Irfan's bodyguard Zahid from Irfan's residence. 
RAB arrested Irfan on Monday in the case filed over assault of navy officer Lt Md Wasif Ahmed Khan and took him into custody.
Wasif filed a case with Dhanmondi Police Station against seven people, including Irfan Salim.  The incident occurred near Labaid Hospital in Dhanmondi at 7:45pm on Sunday.
Of the six other accused, three have been named while the rest three unnamed. The named accused are Abu Siddique Dipu, 45, Md Zahid, 35, and Md Mizanur Rahman, 30.
A mobile court of RAB recovers illegal weapons, alcohol, walkie-talkies and handcuffs from the home of Irfan Salim, son of Awami League leader and MP Haji Salim, at Sawarighat in the capital on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A mobile court of RAB recovers illegal weapons, alcohol, walkie-talkies and handcuffs from the home of Irfan Salim, son of Awami League leader and MP Haji Salim, at Sawarighat in the capital on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Wasif was travelling to Kalabagan with his wife on a motorcycle when a black Land Rover hit the bike from behind, according to case details.  He subsequently managed to regain control of his vehicle after the crash.
Wasif stood before the car after parking his motorbike on the road. The four people then used abusive words and started beating Wasif.
They also assaulted his wife and threatened to kill Wasif and his wife, he alleged.  Later, the four left the scene leaving the car behind as people started to gather around.
During the incident, the member of the parliament was not present. A video footage of the incident was circulated on social media where it was found that Wasif's tooth was broken in the assault.
Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Sufian Md Noman on Monday placed Mizanur Rahman, driver of Irfan's car that was involved in the incident, on a one-day remand after the Investigation Officer of the case, Ashfaq Rajib Hasan, also inspector (investigation) of Dhanmondi Police Station, produced him before a Dhaka court with a five-day remand prayer.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Decision on method of university admission tests soon
Policeman suspended over school girl gang rape case
Progress report submitted to PMO
Trump, Biden to step up campaigning in final week before polls
No wrongdoers will be spared, says Kamal
Pompeo in India for talks on China ‘threats’
WHO chief warns against ‘vaccine nationalism’
coronavirus update


Latest News
Police foils French Embassy gherao programme
'Baptism by fire' for newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Barrett
Japan approves plan to provide free vaccines
2 held in attempted rape case
20 more die from coronavirus in Bangladesh
Int’l cooperation only way to defeat COVID-19, climate emergency: UN chief
Australia releases COVID-19 devt response plan for BD
Water exists on the moon, scientists confirm
Malaysia PM gets reprieve from key ally
Youth's body recovered from Ulipur mayor's house
Most Read News
Jalal-ud-Din becomes selector in the USA
Haji Salim's son Erfan taken into custody
Erfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for one yr
MP Haji Salim's son sued for assaulting navy official
RAB seizes foreign liquor from Erfan Salim's house
Zafrullah Chowdhury hospitalised
Bijaya Dashami today
‘Torture cell’ of Erfan Salim uncovered
MP Haji Salim's son assaults navy official in Dhanmondi
Erdogan doubles down in backlash against Macron's Islam comments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft