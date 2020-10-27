Irfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for a year for illegally possessing liquor, walkie-talkies



Members of RAB arrested Irfan Salim, son of Awami League leader and MP Haji Salim, from his Sawarighat residence in the capital on Monday in two cases under the firearms and narcotics law. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Earlier on the day, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Irfan Salim, also son-in-law of ruling party lawmaker Ekramul Karim Chowdhury of Noakhali-4 constituency, from Haji Salim's residence 'Madina Tower' in Old Dhaka's Lalbagh area in a case filed against him on charges of assaulting Lt Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy in the capital's Dhanmondi area on Sunday night, RAB officer Lt Col Ashik Billah said.

RAB mobile court sentenced Irfan and Zahid six months' imprisonment for possessing illegal arms and another six months for possessing liquor, Lt Col Ashiq Billah, Director of Rapid Action Battalion's Legal and Media Wing, said at a press conference.

RAB seized illegal firearms, ammunition and liquor during a raid on the home of Irfan Salim in Old Dhaka's Sawarighat. The house was also used as a torture cell by the ward councillor, RAB sources said.

Erfan, councillor of Ward No 30 of Dhaka South City Corporation, resides on the third and fourth floors of the nine-storey building, according to RAB's Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam. The law enforcers also confiscated 38 walkie-talkies and a handcuff during the raid.

"The firearms are unlicensed. The walkie-talkies are illegal as well, since only law enforcers are allowed to use these black wireless devices," said Sarwoer.

During the drive, five virtual private servers (VPS), one briefcase with handcuffs, one single barrel gun, one loaded foreign-made pistol, 12 cans of beer and eight bottles of alcohol were recovered, said RAB Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam, who led the drive.

The VPS machines are connected with repeaters with which one can talk on a network of 5km to 10km without being tracked, he said. The handcuffs are usually used by the SSF, he added. Some 400 pieces of Yaba tablets were also seized from the possession of Irfan's bodyguard Zahid from Irfan's residence.

RAB arrested Irfan on Monday in the case filed over assault of navy officer Lt Md Wasif Ahmed Khan and took him into custody.

Wasif filed a case with Dhanmondi Police Station against seven people, including Irfan Salim. The incident occurred near Labaid Hospital in Dhanmondi at 7:45pm on Sunday.

Of the six other accused, three have been named while the rest three unnamed. The named accused are Abu Siddique Dipu, 45, Md Zahid, 35, and Md Mizanur Rahman, 30.

A mobile court of RAB recovers illegal weapons, alcohol, walkie-talkies and handcuffs from the home of Irfan Salim, son of Awami League leader and MP Haji Salim, at Sawarighat in the capital on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Wasif stood before the car after parking his motorbike on the road. The four people then used abusive words and started beating Wasif.

They also assaulted his wife and threatened to kill Wasif and his wife, he alleged. Later, the four left the scene leaving the car behind as people started to gather around.

During the incident, the member of the parliament was not present. A video footage of the incident was circulated on social media where it was found that Wasif's tooth was broken in the assault.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Sufian Md Noman on Monday placed Mizanur Rahman, driver of Irfan's car that was involved in the incident, on a one-day remand after the Investigation Officer of the case, Ashfaq Rajib Hasan, also inspector (investigation) of Dhanmondi Police Station, produced him before a Dhaka court with a five-day remand prayer.

















