Bangladeshi peacekeeper killed in Bangui

A Bangladeshi peacekeeper was killed and two others were injured in a road accident at Dele in Bangui (Central African Republic) on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as lance corporal Abdullah Al Mamun, a

driver.

The injured were identified as Sergeant Abdus Samad, 35, artillery and soldier Mokhlesur Rahman, 31.

The accident took place around 00:25 (local time) when the water tanker, carrying a team of Bangladeshi peacekeepers, plunged into a 20-25 feet deep ditch, leaving Mamun dead on the

spot, the ISPR said Monday.

The injured are being treated at a hospital in Bangui and they will be shifted to Uganda soon.

They met the tragedy while going to Bangui from Kaga Port. -UNB



















