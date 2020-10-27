Video
Tuesday, 27 October, 2020
Bangladeshi peacekeeper killed in Bangui

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

A Bangladeshi peacekeeper was killed and two others were injured in a road accident at Dele in Bangui (Central African Republic) on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as lance corporal Abdullah Al Mamun, a
driver.
The injured were identified as Sergeant Abdus Samad, 35, artillery and soldier Mokhlesur Rahman, 31.
The accident took place around 00:25 (local time) when the water tanker, carrying a team of Bangladeshi peacekeepers, plunged into a 20-25 feet deep ditch, leaving Mamun dead on the
spot, the ISPR said Monday.
The injured are being treated at a hospital in Bangui and they will be shifted to Uganda soon.
They met the tragedy while going to Bangui from Kaga Port.   -UNB


