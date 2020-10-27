Covid-19 cases cross 4 lakh mark in the country





The total number of people infected with Covid-19 reached 400,251 as of Monday, added the release.fifteen more people died during the period taking the number of death from the deadly virus to 5,818.

Some 13,758 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, in 111 labs across the country. With this, 2,271,347 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 10.44 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 17.62 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, 1,493 patients were declared free of Covid-19, raising the total number of recoveries to 316,600 with a 79.10 per cent recovery rate.

Among the deceased on Monday, nine were men and six were women. 14 of them died in different hospitals across the country while one at home, added the press release.

10 of them were in Dhaka, three in Chattogram and one in Barishal division.

So far, 3,005 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,157 in Chattogram, 370 in Rajshahi, 464 in Khulna, 198 in Barishal, 242 in Sylhet, 261 in Rangpur and 121 in Mymensingh.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,480 of the total deceased were men, and 1,338 were women.

642 people have been placed in quarantine in the last 24 hours. Now, 12,045 people are now in isolation and 39,610 people are in quarantine across the country, reads the press release. Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The number of cases reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 5,000 on Sept 22.

However, the world has entered in the tenth month of the pandemic. The confirmed Covid-19 cases have surpassed 42.9 million globally as of Monday, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The confirmed deaths toll has been registered over 1.15million globally. Besides, global recoveries have been recorded over 28.8 million, according to the data.

Currently, eight countries have over one million cases, the JHU says.









On Saturday, Colombia became the latest country to surpass the one million mark of COVID-19 infections. The other countries are- US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, Argentina and Spain.





