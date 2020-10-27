No MRPs from Nov





The DIP is encouraging its 69 offices across the country to issue e-passports for the country's people.

The e-passports will be issued for those who intend to obtain new passports and get their passports renewed.

When contacted, Project Director of the e-Passport Project Saidur Rahman Khan told this correspondent that Bangladesh had taken the project to introduce e-passport to keep pace with other countries.

The government has taken passport, visa and

immigration services to the doorsteps of people through 69 passport offices in 64 districts and 33 immigration check-posts around the country.

The passport and visa wings of 75 Bangladesh missions are stationed in foreign lands, he said.

"All the offices have been asked to start issuing e-passports from now on instead of MRPs."

Bangladesh is also progressing towards issuance of e-passports following the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO, part of the UN) requirement.

In 2016, Bangladesh started working for e-passport project and now it is issuing e-passports along with more than 150 countries and regions, he added. Bangladesh is the first of the South Asian nations issuing e-passports, according to DIP.

According to DIP, other countries and regions issuing biometric e-passports include European Union, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Canada, Japan, India, Africa, USA, Australia, Brazil, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Philippines, Bahrain, Belarus, Cameroon, China, Colombia, Israel, Jamaica, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Panama, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Algeria, Argentina, Armenia, Bolivia, Brunei and Cambodia.

Saidur Rahman said due to Covid-19 transmission, the country's passport offices remained close. Although some emergency passports have been issued from July this year, the activities have been limited.

When situation started improving, the authority started issuing passports again. But, reducing number of MRPs, the authority is giving emphasis on issuing e-passports to meet up the global demand.

All offices will now issue e-passports stopping issuance of MRPs.



















The Department of Immigration and Passport (DIP) will stop issuing Machine Readable Passports (MRPs) from November this year.The DIP is encouraging its 69 offices across the country to issue e-passports for the country's people.The e-passports will be issued for those who intend to obtain new passports and get their passports renewed.When contacted, Project Director of the e-Passport Project Saidur Rahman Khan told this correspondent that Bangladesh had taken the project to introduce e-passport to keep pace with other countries.The government has taken passport, visa andimmigration services to the doorsteps of people through 69 passport offices in 64 districts and 33 immigration check-posts around the country.The passport and visa wings of 75 Bangladesh missions are stationed in foreign lands, he said."All the offices have been asked to start issuing e-passports from now on instead of MRPs."Bangladesh is also progressing towards issuance of e-passports following the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO, part of the UN) requirement.In 2016, Bangladesh started working for e-passport project and now it is issuing e-passports along with more than 150 countries and regions, he added. Bangladesh is the first of the South Asian nations issuing e-passports, according to DIP.According to DIP, other countries and regions issuing biometric e-passports include European Union, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Canada, Japan, India, Africa, USA, Australia, Brazil, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Philippines, Bahrain, Belarus, Cameroon, China, Colombia, Israel, Jamaica, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Panama, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Algeria, Argentina, Armenia, Bolivia, Brunei and Cambodia.Saidur Rahman said due to Covid-19 transmission, the country's passport offices remained close. Although some emergency passports have been issued from July this year, the activities have been limited.When situation started improving, the authority started issuing passports again. But, reducing number of MRPs, the authority is giving emphasis on issuing e-passports to meet up the global demand.All offices will now issue e-passports stopping issuance of MRPs.