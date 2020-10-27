Filmmaker Tokon Thakur gets bail





Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Sufian Md Noman passed the bail order on the condition that he appears in a regular court.

Adv Prakash Ranjon Biswas moved his bail prayer in the court.

Earlier on Sunday night, police arrested Tokon from New Market in the capital after a court issued a warrant in a Compliant Registered (CR) case against him.

New Market police OC MM Kaiyum told the Daily Observer on Sunday that they had a warrant against Tokon Thakur and they arrested him accordingly. Apart from that they do not know anything about the case.









According to sources, Tokon received a government grant in 2013 to make a film based on Shahidul Zaheer's story 'Kanta.'

He took Tk 13 lakh from the Ministry of Information out of Tk 35 lakh of the government grant, but did not do any work on the film.

Later, a case was filed against him on behalf of the Ministry of Information over embezzlement of government fund.

