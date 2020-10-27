Internet to remain slower for five days





Internet Service Providers Association Bangladesh (ISPAB) President Aminul Hakim said the connection will be slower than regular as it will not actually be down due to the maintenance in the international cable.

"There is an upcoming emergency I2I circuit maintenance to be held from 12.30 am on October 26 to October 30 midnight," Hakim, also Chief Executive at AmberIT said, expressing hope that the connection will be restored by Saturday next. The IIG operator said it would shift traffic to other available paths to avoid the disruption and added that the maintenance is aimed at avoiding any unplanned outage in the near future.

The18,800 kilometer long SWE-4 connection connects Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Italy, Tunisia, Algeria and France.

The total number of internet subscribers rose 8.3 per cent to an all-time high of 108.2 million at the end of August compared to February's 99.9 million.





































