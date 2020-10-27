Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 October, 2020, 4:38 PM
Advance Search
latest 11 juvenile accused jailed in different terms, three acquitted       
Home Back Page

Trash DSA, Dr Zafrullah urges PM

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury on Monday urged the government to abolish the Digital Security Act for strengthening democracy and removing the obstacle to investigative journalism.
Speaking at a human-chain programme, he also called upon the government to withdraw all the cases filed against journalists under the act and ensure the freedom of press.
"Give journalists the scope for divulging facts. All the cases filed against them have to be withdrawn. Not only that, I also call upon the Prime Minister to annul the Digital Security Act and send it to the grave. It'll benefit you (PM), the country and its people. It'll also help strengthen democracy," Zafrullah said.
Bangladesh Mofussil Journalists' Association arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club demanding the release of Ruhul Amin Gazi, president of a faction of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ).
Stating that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged journalists to write reports based on facts shunning yellow journalism, he said unethical or yellow journalism flourishes when the freedom of press is obstructed.
"When such an act (digital security one) is used against journalists to prevent them from investigating facts, then yellow journalism and militancy emerge in the country," the noted intellectual observed.   -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Filmmaker Tokon Thakur gets bail
Europe warns of bleak winter as second Covid-19 wave swells
Internet to remain slower for five days
AL ‘cadres’ turned desperate, alleges BNP
Trash DSA, Dr Zafrullah urges PM
Police help two sisters enter their father’s Gulshan house
Mother, daughter die in Natore road accident
Oxford vaccine produces immune response


Latest News
Police foils French Embassy gherao programme
'Baptism by fire' for newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Barrett
Japan approves plan to provide free vaccines
2 held in attempted rape case
20 more die from coronavirus in Bangladesh
Int’l cooperation only way to defeat COVID-19, climate emergency: UN chief
Australia releases COVID-19 devt response plan for BD
Water exists on the moon, scientists confirm
Malaysia PM gets reprieve from key ally
Youth's body recovered from Ulipur mayor's house
Most Read News
Jalal-ud-Din becomes selector in the USA
Haji Salim's son Erfan taken into custody
Erfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for one yr
MP Haji Salim's son sued for assaulting navy official
RAB seizes foreign liquor from Erfan Salim's house
Zafrullah Chowdhury hospitalised
Bijaya Dashami today
‘Torture cell’ of Erfan Salim uncovered
MP Haji Salim's son assaults navy official in Dhanmondi
Erdogan doubles down in backlash against Macron's Islam comments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft