Trash DSA, Dr Zafrullah urges PM





Speaking at a human-chain programme, he also called upon the government to withdraw all the cases filed against journalists under the act and ensure the freedom of press.

"Give journalists the scope for divulging facts. All the cases filed against them have to be withdrawn. Not only that, I also call upon the Prime Minister to annul the Digital Security Act and send it to the grave. It'll benefit you (PM), the country and its people. It'll also help strengthen democracy," Zafrullah said.

Bangladesh Mofussil Journalists' Association arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club demanding the release of Ruhul Amin Gazi, president of a faction of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ).

Stating that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged journalists to write reports based on facts shunning yellow journalism, he said unethical or yellow journalism flourishes when the freedom of press is obstructed.

"When such an act (digital security one) is used against journalists to prevent them from investigating facts, then yellow journalism and militancy emerge in the country," the noted intellectual observed. -UNB























