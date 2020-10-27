Video
Tuesday, 27 October, 2020
Police help two sisters enter their father’s Gulshan house

Published : Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

In a span of two hours of a High Court (HC) order, the Gulshan Police Station Officer-in-Charge on Monday night arranged for the two sisters' entry to their father's house.
Mohhammad Saifur Rahman, Special Officer of the HC Division, confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer.
Earlier on the day The High Court (HC) ordered the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gulshan Police Station to arrange for two sisters' entry to their father's house.
The court order came as the two sisters were living on the street after being denied access to their father's house at Gulshan in the capital.
The two sisters are nieces of Bangladeshi pop legend Ferdous Wahid.
The court also ordered the OC to provide security to Mushfiqar Mustafa and Mubashira Mustafa until November 1 deploying police force in front of their house.
The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order as suo-motu following news report published in different daily newspapers.
On Monday a national daily newspaper published news that two sisters denied access to their residence.
A woman named Anju Kapoor, who claimed to be Jaglul Wahid's second wife, was not letting them into the home. An Indian national, Kapoor, on the other hand, has also filed a GD with the police bringing allegations of trespassing against the two.
Jaglul Wahid, the father of Mushfiqar and Mubashira, retired as a captain of Bangladesh Air Force in 2005 and separated from his wife the same year. His wife later moved to another house in Gulshan.
Mushfiqar lives with her mother and Mubashira used to live in the United States with her husband.


